Seahawks' Dark Side Defense Disrespected by Madden 27

The offseason is wrapping up and all 32 NFL teams are in training camp preparing for the upcoming season. The Seattle Seahawks head into the season as Super Bowl champions, but they are more focused on getting better.

This includes their Dark Side Defense, which finished the regular season first in the league in points allowed per game. Despite a historic season performance and the good offseason work, they are tied for No. 9 in the defensive rankings by Madden NFL 27.

Why is the Defensive Rating So Low?

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is almost laughable to question why a defense that finished first in points allowed per game would be ranked ninth, along with the San Francisco 49ers, in defensive ratings at 82. One of the biggest ways that the Seahawks dominate is due to the stellar players throughout the field making huge plays. The teams at the top of the defensive ratings have one thing in common.

The Los Angeles Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens all made some of the biggest defensive offseason additions to their teams. The Rams have added edge rusher Myles Garrett and cornerback Trent McDuffie to their team, and the hype is at an all-time high. Philadelphia has defensive tackle Jalen Carter and newly acquired star pass rusher Jonathan Greenard. Baltimore added a new star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

The Seahawks lost only one of their starters from last season in safety Coby Bryant. They replaced him with Ty Okada, who played all 17 games while making 11 starts. Seattle possesses elite defensive players like defensive tackle Leonard Williams and cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Madden, however, might not see them as elite, which could be a reason why their rating is lower. From Madden’s perspective, much like other national media that didn’t bother studying the Seahawks, they view Bryant, cornerback Riq Woolen and edge rusher Boye Mafe as major losses.

The Real Truth of the Seahawks Defense

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) tackles Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Mike Macdonald has created a dynamic and incredibly reliable defense that makes consistent stops behind the line of scrimmage, sacks the quarterback and creates turnovers. Seattle utilizes a whole slate of defenders as opposed to one or two dominant stars, which is likely what Madden wants.

It should be noted that teams that finished in the top three in scoring defense last season are outside of the top three of Madden’s defensive rating. The Seahawks barely make the top ten after finishing at the top. The Houston Texans finished last season, but are No. 5 in the Madden defensive ratings. The Denver Broncos finished third in the league last season, but are No. 4, according to Madden.

It appears that Madden ratings are generated based on reputation, hype and elite players. The Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions, but there has been little hype going into this season because of the offseason additions that casual sports fans feel make them contenders.

This is why the team the Seahawks lost to in the NFC Championship in the Rams, a team that lost in the Wild Card Round to the Eagles and a team that didn’t make the playoffs in the Ravens, would be ranked higher than the Seahawks.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter