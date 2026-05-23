Cooper Kupp Hit With Unflattering Most Overrated Seahawks Player Label

During the 2025 offseason, the Seattle Seahawks made multiple bold moves as they changed their entire culture. They traded away quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf, while also releasing veteran Tyler Lockett.

To fill the voids those departures left behind, general manager John Schneider signed quarterback Sam Darnold and former Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp. Both moves were criticized, with the Darnold signing being called a downgrade from Smith.

Seattle got the last laugh as Darnold proved to be a far better fit than Smith, leading them to a 14-3 record and a Super Bowl win. Darnold is still struggling to get the respect he deserves, entering 2026 as a highly underrated player.

As for Kupp, he's entering his second season with the team carrying a much worse label. According to NFL insider John Frascella, Kupp is the most overrated player on Seattle's roster.

Is Cooper Kupp really overrated?

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Kupp had 47 receptions for 593 yards and two touchdowns during his first season with the Seahawks. He then added 15 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs. Those numbers are modest, and there were questions about his spot on the team when the offseason first began.

While he's going to stick around in 2026, it's safe to say Seattle fans don't expect him to be a huge factor. That's why it's fair to ask if he really is overrated.

One Seahawks fan responded to Frascella on X, asking why he believes Kupp is overrated. Rather than defending Kupp, however, he stated that the veteran wideout isn't viewed as a good player (he used his own phrasing, but the point remains the same. Frascella said that there are still fans out there who are judging Kupp based on his name and past performance.

"Because he's a 'name' player so a lot of casual fans still think he's the player he once was," Frascella said on X.

Cooper Kupp likely to see fewer targets in 2026

Seattle Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed runs in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seattle made it clear they expect Kupp to take a back seat in 2026. They added Rashid Shaheed ahead of the trade deadline and signed him to a three-year, $51 million extension this offseason.

Shaheed is expected to see an increased role this season, with his ability to stretch the field with his speed as a primary reason the coaching staff wants him to get more involved. The targets Shaheed gets will surely eat into Kupp's numbers, which will only give more credence to the overrated claim.

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