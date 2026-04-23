Seahawks NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade, and Instant Grade

The Seattle Seahawks' 2026 NFL Draft is officially upon us and the team is excited to add some new members in hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions in the upcoming campaign.

Since the Seahawks enter this draft with only four selections, the team is expected to get creative on the trade market in hopes of walking away with more rookies than selections they had coming into the weekend.

Look for general manager John Schneider to be busy on the phones in hopes of acquiring more picks throughout the weekend, especially in the middle rounds since there is nearly a 100-pick gap between their third and fourth picks over the course of the weekend.

For a full look at every pick up to the minute, click here for the On SI NFL Draft tracker. All of the Seahawks picks and trades will be documented here throughout the weekend.

Seattle Seahawks Pick Inventory Going Into The Draft

Round Overall Pick Origin Goal 1 No. 32 Own Trade back candidate 2 No. 64 Own Secondary or EDGE help 3 No. 96 Own Running back, special teams help 6 No. 188 via CLE Special teams prospect

Day 1: Thursday, April 23 (Round 1)

Picks: No. 32

General manager John Schneider has dropped major hints and made it no secret that the Seahawks want to trade back to acquire additional draft capital.

If they move back to the early second round, what specific assets (e.g., a 2026 4th and 5th) does that recover? If they stay, keep an eye on Jadarian Price (RB, Notre Dame) or Colton Hood (CB, Tennessee). Price offers the elite contact balance Schneider covets, while Hood’s 33-inch arms fit the physical profile of a typical Seahawks boundary corner.

Day 2: Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3)

Picks: No. 64, 96

This is where the Seahawks typically find their identity players. With picks 64 and 96, the focus is on the defensive interior and linebacker range.

How do the Day 2 picks specifically address the game-changing secondary needs mentioned by the coaching staff? The Seahawks can get even more creative by moving up in the second round if there's a specific player they like.

Day 3: Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4-7)

Pick: No. 188

Currently, Seattle only has pick No. 188. Day 3 will be about value over volume. Will they trade that 6th-rounder for multiple 7ths, or stay put for a traits-based project?

The Seahawks will also be identifying the priority undrafted free agents immediately after the draft ends. The goal will be to find players who can make an impact on special teams.

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