Why the Seahawks’ Pick of Jadarian Price Was a No-Brainer

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 NFL Draft with one of the most difficult ways to improve their roster. The team previously had only four picks from the draft and was so far back from making a big splash. Not only did the Seahawks get more picks, but they made some big splashes late in each of the three rounds. Seattle found its starting running back with the 32nd overall pick in Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price. This pick has divided many experts, but the Seahawks believe they have a new star as they show why Price was a no-brainer.

Price’s Character Stood Out

There were many reasons why general manager John Schneider chose Price to be the Seahawks’ first-round pick, but among the key reasons, as ESPN’s Brady Henderson pointed out, was his character. Price could’ve chosen to transfer to another program to get out of the shadow of Heisman Trophy finalist Jeremiyah Love to become his own star. Price, however, trusted the process and remained one of the top running backs in College Football this past season. In the 28 games played in the last two seasons, Price rushed for 1,420 yards and 18 touchdowns on 233 carries.

The Interest in Price was High

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) collides with Navy Midshipmen cornerback Phillip Hamilton (18) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Seahawks were also concerned with the potential idea that they could’ve lost out on Price had they picked another player or traded back. The interest in a running back was high for a top 40 running back. There was a possibility that Price would’ve been available past pick No. 39 based on other teams’ picks of a running back. The San Francisco 49ers picked a running back shortly into the third round, and there was interest in teams trading up for Price. The Tennessee Titans were a serious team to move back up in the draft based on their interest in Love. Price was a player who went from a second-round player to a projected first-rounder as the draft got closer.

The Dropoff from Price to the next running backs is evident

​The argument that the Seahawks could’ve waited in the second or third round of the Draft is a bad take, as indicated by the talent drop-off the next running backs were. The next running back selected after Price was Indiana’s Kaelon Black at No. 90 in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers.

After Allen was Washington’s Jonah Coleman in the fourth round (108th overall) and Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr. in the fourth round (122nd overall). There was a clear lack of belief from the general manager that Coleman or Washington could be game-changers. Price, however, has the talent and situation to be considered as a candidate for offensive rookie of the year.

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