Seahawks, Devon Witherspoon Contract Showdown Re-Defined by New Record Deal

The NFL world is waiting for the two defining cornerbacks from the 2023 NFL Draft to ink their extensions, with the expectation that the deals will break the NFL record for average annual value for a cornerback. Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez are both among the NFL’s elite and are not yet in their prime. They are logical selections for this significant crown.

Denzel Off The Top Rope

The Cleveland Browns have snuck in ahead of the Seahawks and Patriots, extending their own superstar. Denzel Ward, the five-time Pro Bowler and former #4 overall draft pick, got a two year extension to attach to the end of the two years he had left, at $62.2 million in value. The annual average there is $31.1 million, a hundred grand more than Trent McDuffie’s deal.

Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) high-fives cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) at Seahawks practice. | Edwin Hooper / Seattle Seahawks

Given how small this increase is, you might suspect it’s not going to change the math on Witherspoon’s extension. And that may be true, but I can’t help but wonder. The perception of the market has certainly changed in my mind, and if that perception causes Witherspoon to believe he should be getting even more on his new deal, I won’t be shocked.

The Ripple Effect

The thing is, Witherspoon and McDuffie had a lot in common, and could easily be compared. Both were young stars, decorated and highly-respected, seeking a first extension after a rookie contract. The main difference was that McDuffie got extended with one year left on his deal, whereas Witherspoon has two. Although it’s debatable exactly how that change cuts.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) looks on during the game against San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It made sense that Spoon would look at that McDuffie deal, figure he should beat it out by a small amount, and slot in accordingly. Trent got $31 million, so Devon gets $32 million. Pretty simple. Now, however, the top dog is Denzel Ward. If Devon Witherspoon tries to make the same one-to-one comparison with him, he’ll find some fairly clear differences.

Ward is 29 years old and got a lucrative extension several years ago, meaning he’s already made plenty of NFL money. He also seems to be around the back end of his prime, as his coverage numbers have gotten significantly worse the last two seasons. I can’t help but wonder if Spoon looks at this new situation and feels like he should be getting a lot more than Ward.

A New Negotiation?

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) makes a catch at training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Initial reporting indicated the extension was settling right around $32 million a season for Spoon. One million a year more than McDuffie, made all the sense in the world. But now that a player in such a different position is coming in at $31.1 million, I do wonder if Spoon’s new mindset is centered on smashing Ward’s extension. Maybe even $35 million a year.

If that’s what he ends up aiming for, as much as I’d rather this Seattle team get to save a little money, he can justify such an expectation. This might end up being a circumstance where waiting ends up hurting the Seahawks. We’ll never know for sure, but if the extension pushes up past $34 million a year, I’ll be thinking Denzel Ward had something to do with it.

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