New Seahawks Mock Draft Lands Physical Cornerback, Dangerous Running Back

The Seattle Seahawks lost several key players in free agency, but didn't look for many outside replacements. After saying goodbye to running back Kenneth Walker III, they signed Emanuel Wilson, but they have yet to replace Coby Bryant, Riq Woolen, or Boye Mafe.

Seattle has done solid work building talent through the draft, allowing them to feel confident in the depth they've already built. Still, they need to add more playmakers in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft.

That's exactly what they do as they land a game-changing cornerback and a running back who could replace Walker to kick off a 7-round mock draft from Pro Football Network's T.J. Randall.

Round 1, Pick No. 32: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers cornerback Colton Hood scores a touchdown after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Colton Hood was supposed to be Tennessee's CB2, but when Jermod McCoy never returned from his torn ACL, he was asked to spend the entire season as their CB1. He stepped up to the challenge, asserting himself as one of the top prospects in this class.

"Akin to the Kansas City Chiefs being linked to a corner, Seattle has long been the recipient of said position at this point in mock drafts. The split between re-signing Josh Jobe and letting Riq Woolen walk establishes more of a gray area that could see them going in the direction of an edge rusher should Mesidor find himself without a home as the first round concludes," Randall wrote.

"For now, it’s Colton Hood essentially winning a coin flip between South Carolina corner Brandon Cisse to provide more defensive support for the reigning Super Bowl champions."

Adding Hood gives Seattle some much-needed depth in the secondary.

Round 2, Pick No. 64: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price runs with the ball on his way to score a touchdown against USC. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Walker's exit will hurt, especially with Zach Charbonnet rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in January. That's why Jadarian Price makes sense at No. 64.

"Again, the player will change, but the positional approach will not. Jadarian Price is a serious linear threat, as further evidenced by his pair of kick return-touchdowns last season," Randall wrote.

Price didn't get as much attention as Jeremiyah Love, but he averaged 6.0 yards per attempt, and enters the NFL without a ton of wear and tear.

Round 3, Pick No. 96: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton celebrates after sacking Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil. | Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

LT Overton is an intriguing prospect. He's listed as EDGE, but as Randall says, he can move all along the defensive line.

"It’s best not to become too enamored with the position designation when it comes to LT Overton. It says edge, but the 6-foot-3, 274-pound Overton has demonstrated comfort in multiple alignments and stances, providing the Seattle Seahawks with increased versatility," Randall wrote.

He's not a flashy player, but he's an excellent fit in Mike Macdonald's defense.

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