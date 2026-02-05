What Devon Witherspoon Said About His Meteoric Rise to Football Royalty

In just a short time, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon has turned into one of the top defenders on the team. This season, despite missing some games, Witherspoon has made his third Pro Bowl appearance in his third season.

He was also an instant star at Illinois, where he was named a first-team All-Big Ten selection, a Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, and a consensus All-American. His versatility, speed, elite coverage skills, and quick reactions made him an easy decision for the Seahawks to draft fifth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Witherspoon was asked about his journey, starting playing football later in life in the 11th grade, to becoming an instant star at Illinois and Seattle, and being a fast adapter.

“Once they give you a way out, you kinda put your all into it. Football, being offered to go to a college like that, it gave me an opportunity to help my family. Once you really think and God puts you in a position like that, you can’t really let those opportunities go to waste, so I just continue to give his game my all because it allows me to do the best that I’m doing now.”

In 43 games played in his three seasons for the Seahawks, Witherspoon has accumulated 249 total tackles, 170 solo tackles, 16 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks, 32 pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) celebrates with safety Julian Love (20) after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Despite missing five games to a knee injury, Witherspoon has had a stellar regular season by accounting for 72 total tackles, 48 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, seven pass breakups, and an interception. He has allowed 41 completions out of 59 passing attempts for 375 yards, two touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 90.7.

This season is the first time in his young NFL career that he has been made to an All-Pro team of some kind. He was named to the second-team All-Pro for being consistent and not allowing the big plays.

Witherspoon and the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense will prepare for a New England Patriots’ offense that has been more effective on the ground in the three playoff games played than in the air. There are still several targets that Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will turn to.

He will either cover a deep vertical threat Kayshon Boutte, established veteran route-runner Stefon Diggs, or versatile athletic receiver Mack Collins in Super Bowl LX. Witherspoon will likely compete against Boutte and Hollins together. This Super Bowl will be a big game for all Seahawks, but Witherspoon can completely limit the Patriots’ offense and take away some of their best weapons.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Two big questions surrounding Seahawks DB Nick Emmanwori’s injury

Klint Kubiak may have changed Tom Brady’s mind about the Patriots

Broncos Star Pat Surtain Predicts a Total Blowout in Super Bowl LX