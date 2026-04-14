Seahawks in the Hunt for Quarterback in 2026 Draft

It is uncommon for the Seattle Seahawks to be in the hunt for a quarterback, as they are usually set. The Seahawks are even more confident in the future of quarterback Sam Darnold, who helped lead the team to a Super Bowl title in his first year. Seattle shouldn’t have any questions over the role of Darnold as the starter, but the same couldn’t be said for the other quarterback. The Seahawks might be open to the idea of moving on from Drew Lock or Jalen Milroe, as indicated by one of their latest draft plans.

Seahawks Talking to Luke Attmyer

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) warming up before the start of the Music City Bowl against Tennessee in an NCAA football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The quarterback position is an area that doesn’t require serious attention during the Draft, but it might be something they might have to address later. Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer discussed his collegiate and NFL Draft journey with On SI’s Justin Mello. Among the several topics discussed, the former Fighting Illini talked about the teams they had already met with.

Altmyer spoke with eight teams during the Draft process, including the Seahawks. He isn’t a player who will be the starting quarterback soon. He is a game manager with a limited ceiling. What he lacks in arm strength and bad habits, he excels in high football IQ and solid vision. In the past two seasons at Illinois, Altmyer completed 64.2% for 5,7724 yards, 44 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 459 yards and nine touchdowns on 199 quarterback rushes. He is able to make big plays when it matters the most.

Seahawks Plans for Lock or Milroe?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Altmeyer will likely be a player picked late in the Draft. He could hear his name called in the sixth or seventh round or go undrafted. If the Seahawks go for a quarterback, it would be this late into the draft. The Seahawks have only four picks in the draft without a fourth or fifth-round pick. Seattle could trade back for more picks and more opportunities to address numerous team needs.

Darnold has two years left on his three-year, $100.5 million deal and could get an extension next offseason. Milroe is entering the second year of his four-year rookie deal. He could be a trade candidate for the Seahawks to get more picks, especially after barely being on the field last season. Lock is entering the final year of his contract and could be a surprise cut candidate if the team wants to save salary cap space.

The Seahawks only have three quarterbacks on the roster, so this might be more of an issue with depth. Either way, the thought of getting a rookie quarterback is on their minds. While Altmyer or another player might not be the needle pusher for the Seahawks, it's good to have another option than to desperately need one in case of injuries.