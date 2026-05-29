Ranking the Seahawks 3 Most Intriguing Position Battles to Watch at OTAs

The Seattle Seahawks are in the middle of their OTAs, with practices taking place through June 4. These workouts are all voluntary, with the mandatory minicamp taking place June 9-11.

We won't get much information from these practices, with the real work beginning in late July when training camp begins. That doesn't mean they're not important, especially for players who are fighting for their position on the team.

These players can begin making a case for themselves during OTAs, and here's a look at the three most intriguing battles to keep an eye on.

Right Guard: Anthony Bradford vs. Beau Stephens

Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It might not always be exciting, but offensive line play is incredibly important. The Seahawks know this after dealing with issues across the line for years. They saw steady improvement in 2025 thanks to the arrival of first-round pick Grey Zabel as well as some improvement from center Jalen Sundell and right guard Anthony Bradford.

Even with the improvements, Bradford enters this season under the microscope. He was the team's lowest-graded offensive lineman, earning a 50.6 overall from PFF. He now enters a contract year and while Seattle didn't take a guard early in the draft, Bradford will still have competition in rookie fifth-round pick Beau Stephens.

A well-rounded guard who earned an 87.7 from PFF during his final season, Stephens has the talent to push Bradford, making this a position to watch during OTAs and the following camps.

Safety: Ty Okada vs. Bud Clark

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) celebrates a pass interception during the first half against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Seattle lost Coby Bryant, which is no small loss. The good news is that they have a player ready to step into his vacated role in Ty Okada. I recently wrote about how Okada is the team's "best-kept secret," but that might not be the case for long.

Even with Okada coming off a breakout season, he's going to have to fend off Bud Clark, their second-round pick this season. Clark was a ballhawk for TCU and has the traits to be a starter in the NFL. The question becomes whether that happens in 2026, or down the road.

QB2: Drew Lock vs. Jalen Milroe

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Throughout the 2025 offseason, Jalen Milroe was one of the hottest names in Seattle. The former Alabama quarterback was selected in Round 3 by the Seahawks and while he was considered raw as a passer, his running ability led to a belief that he could push for snaps as a rookie.

That didn't happen with Sam Darnold proving to be a free agency steal, and now Milroe enters year two needing to prove he can be a viable backup. It won't be easy for him to take the QB2 spot from Drew Lock, who has 28 career starts, but Milroe will have a chance to remind everyone why they were pumped last season.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter