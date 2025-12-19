Why Seahawks GM John Schneider deserves NFL executive of the year award

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider is widely considered to be one of the best team builders in the National Football League. He helped assemble the dominant Legion of Boom teams that won a Super Bowl in 2014 and nearly doubled up a year later, and he's consistently ranked high in annual offseason polls of other league decision-makers. And yet there's one accolade that has eluded him over his 16 years at the helm - he's never won the award for NFL's Executive of the Year.

That may be about to change.

After a masterful offseason, Schneider may now be the favorite for the award, having transformed the Seahawks from an annual fringe playoff contender into a 12-3 team sitting atop the NFC standings with two regular-season games remaining. Seattle’s dramatic 38-37 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday clinched a playoff berth and vaulted the Seahawks into the conference’s top seed.

How did we get here? When considering just how good Schneider's 2025 offseason was, let's look at it in three chronological phases:

1. The Pivot

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

When wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and quarterback Geno Smith both demanded trades within days of each other in early March, Schneider didn't have much time to respond with free agency fast approaching. When the dust settled, he had turned Metcalf and Smith into additional second and third round draft choices, and then used the cap savings to sign veteran receiver Cooper Kupp and 32-year-old defensive end Demarcus Lawrence to a pair of three-year deals totalling $77.5 million dollars. Both have played key roles both on the field and in the locker room, providing a necessary balance to what turned out to be the third-youngest roster in the league.

2. The Draft

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Long considered one of the best talent evaluators in the league, Schneider pulled off one of his best efforts this year. First, he addressed an annual Seahawks achilles heel on the offensive line, drafting North Dakota St. guard Grey Zabel with the 18th overall pick. Zabel stepped in as the day one starter at left guard and has looked every bit the part of a first round draft pick, grading out as the top interior run blocker in the NFL according to NextGen Stats. On the other side of the ball, second round safety Nick Emmanwori looks like a star, providing Macdonald with the dynamic chess piece he craved for his dynamic defense. Meanwhile, there appears to be a lot more in the tank from this draft class, as wide receiver Tory Horton, tight end Elijah Arroyo, and fullback Robbie Ouzts have all made significant contributions at some point - and the team is high enough on rookie offensive linemen Bryce Cabeldue and Mason Richman that one or both of them are often active as key backups on gameday. While there are certainly teams that have had more rookies play key roles for them this year, you'd be hard pressed to find two more significant contributors than Zabel and Emmanwori.

3. The Deadline

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) celebrates with fullback Brady Russell (38) after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Heading into the league's November 4th trade deadline there was a ton of buzz surrounding the Seahawks pursuit of a major defensive star, with the Raiders Maxx Crosby reportedly their top target. Instead, Schneider was able to acquire wide receiver/kick returner Rashid Shaheed for a pair of day three draft picks. Without Shaheed, it's hard to imagine the Seahawks being 12-3 today. After a slow start, he's made big plays in the kick return game and as a complementary receiver to league-leader Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Shaheed's 58-yard punt return touchdown midway through the fourth quarter Thursday brought Seattle to within a score of the Rams, and he followed that up with a 31-yard run on a reverse was the key play in Seattle's game-tying touchdown drive. Considering Horton has spent the second half of the season on injured reserve, this was an inspired move by Schneider and one that may have been his 2025 cherry-on-top moment.

Add it all up and it bodes well for Schneider's candidacy for the NFL's top executive award, and it's not going unnoticed. One national analyst highlights Seattle's draft class as one of this year's best in proclaiming Schneider as one of their favorites for NFL Executive of the Year.

"One of the reasons we believe John Schneider should be considered for Executive of the Year is because of what he pulled out of the 2025 NFL Draft for the Seattle Seahawks. Heading into Week 16, first-round pick Grey Zabel leads the NFL in ESPN run-block win rate (84 percent). He’s also shown real flashes in pass protection, providing a massive upgrade on the interior for Seattle. The Seahawks also found a gem in second-round pick Nick Emmanwori (11 pass deflections, 7 tackles for loss, 6 pressures, 2.5 sacks, and 1 interception), who has been utilized perfectly by Mike Macdonald. Elijah Arroyo has had a few promising moments as a receiving threat and seems to be a future offensive weapon for the club. Plus, before going down with an injury, fifth-round pick Tory Horton had 5 receiving touchdowns in just 8 games played." Matt Johnson, Sportsnaut

The list of past winners of the award (whether you reference the one voted on by the Pro Football Writers Association, or the Sporting News' which incorporates the opinions of other league execs) is a veritable who's who of big-name NFL GM's - with Howie Roseman, John Lynch, Chris Ballard and Brad Holmes among others.

After sixteen long years, the wait may finally be over for Schneider to add his name to that prestigious list.

