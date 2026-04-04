Seahawks To Host 2026 Draft’s Rising Running Back Mike Washington Jr.

There is plenty of time until the 2026 NFL Draft, which means there is time for all 32 teams to evaluate the top prospects in the Draft. The Seattle Seahawks are not wasting time learning more about some of the top players in college football this past season. The Seahawks are set to host and talk to more prospects as April 23rd approaches. Seattle is one of three teams set to host another one of the most dangerous and efficient running backs in the Draft.

Seahawks set to Host Mike Washington Jr.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. (RB20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. is having a busy final pre-draft month. NFL.com's Jordan Schultz says Washington has recently completed a visit with the Atlanta Falcons. Washington will have three official visits over the next few weeks, including the Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Seahawks.

He is among the running backs who are starting their draft stock rise at a great time. After a solid performance in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Washington could be drafted in the second round. Washington is now the third-rated prospect in the draft, per ESPN’s Field Yates and Matt Miller.

Why Washington is a Top Three Running Back

Nov 1, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) rushes during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Several aspects make Washington one of the top running back prospects in the Draft. While he doesn’t have the most explosive first step, he has top-end speed and great acceleration that make him hard to stop, race, and get a pursuit angle on. He can also maneuver across the field and play aggressively.

There are some things that he will need to improve upon in the NFL, including limiting turnovers and playing more consistently as a pass protector.

In his lone season at Arkansas this past season, Washington rushed for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns on 167 carries while also catching 28 receptions for 226 yards and one touchdown. In five seasons and 51 games at the collegiate level, Washington rushed for 2,914 yards and 26 touchdowns on 587 carries while also catching 73 receptions for 470 yards and three touchdowns.

Seahawks Trending Towards a Running Back like Washington

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) defends during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have the 32nd overall pick in the first round, and there is a good possibility that they will trade back to a desperate team. The Seahawks only have picks in the draft, and while they don’t have many position needs, running back is among the most needed.

There is a definitive lack of experience at running back, with Zach Charbonnet projected to be out for a good portion of the season. Having a top rookie running back like Washington would help the Seahawks significantly until Charbonnet returns.

If the Seahawks address other position needs like edge rusher, interior offensive line, or cornerback with the other team’s traded second-round pick, there would be a good chance that Washington would still be available with the Seahawks’ original 64th overall pick at the end of the round. Other running backs like Washington’s Jonah Coleman could be an option, but with Washington trending as much as the top two Notre Dame running backs, the Seahawks could draft him and see Washington be an early candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter