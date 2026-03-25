Seahawks Meet With Notre Dame Running Back Coach on Draft Prospect

All 32 teams are starting to form their draft boards and scenarios on what prospects they want for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. There’s a big possibility that the long list of players on the draft board will be the same for Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider and his front office staff, despite having only four picks.

Barring trades, the Seahawks will have four crucial players, and the team needs to assess its biggest needs. Seattle's biggest need in the draft remains the running back position, where some believe the team hasn't picked up a solidified replacement for Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who left via free agency for the Kansas City Chiefs. Schneider and his team have some runners they are interested in, but it might be clear who they are really after in the Draft.

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Seahawks Meet With Notre Dame Running Back Coach

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Several team representatives were in attendance for Notre Dame's Pr Day, where NFL coaches, executives, and scouts could evaluate the prospects working out. There were several players there, but the main attraction was running back Jeremiyah Love, who is a top-five draft prospect. Another running back worth the visit is fellow running back Jadarian Price. That is a player that might be high on the Seahawks' wish list. A representative reportedly had a long conversation with Notre Dame running back Ja'Juan Seider, according to Blue & Gold's Jack Soble.

At pick No. 32, there is likely no scenario where Love falls to the Seahawks. The Seahawks aren't likely going to sell out their future for multiple draft picks to trade up and get him either. Price, on the other hand, might be available for the Seahawks to take in either the late first or early second round.

Price is the consensus 42nd-best prospect, according to NFL Draft Database. Many mock drafts have the Seahawks selecting Price at No. 32. This meeting could be a key sign that Price is the primary target, as the team has likely spoken with the player, but now they are going to great lengths to discuss his position. This conversation could cover topics such as production, willingness to share the backfield with Love and possibly with Seattle, and other character traits.

Is Price the Top Target for the Seahawks?

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

It's hard to say for certain which prospect might be at the top of Seattle's draft boards, but meeting the position coach is a good indication. The Seahawks have also met with other running backs, cornerbacks, safeties, and some edge rushers. For some fans and, however, they feel it might be Price or bust in the first round or trade back in the early second round to get him with some other picks from a team.

In the last two seasons at Notre Dame, Price rushed for 1,420 yards and 18 touchdowns on 233 carries while also catching 10 receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns. He has also had three kickoffs returned for a touchdown in his three seasons on the field. This past season, he took 12 returns for 450 yards and two touchdowns.

Price is a more versatile and speedy back than the Seahawks' current options in Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. Price has proven he can be a every down back despite backing a Heisman Trophy finalist in Love. It is uncertain when the Seahawks will have Zach Charbonnet return from a torn ACL, but the Seahawks can't afford to wait for him to return; they need a legitimate number-one running back.

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