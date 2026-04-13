Seahawks Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Seattle Snags Fast-Rising CB, Powerful RB

2025 was a special season for the Seattle Seahawks. In just their second year under head coach Mike Macdonald, they brought home the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

As is often the case, their big win led to several losses in free agency as players were able to strike while the iron was hot. Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III signed a lucrative deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, EDGE Boye Mafe joined the Cincinnati Bengals, and cornerback Riq Woolen signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Seattle didn't do much in free agency, which means they enter the 2026 NFL draft with multiple areas of need. The good news is that there are options for them to fill their pressing needs, and they find some solid help in this three-round mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 32: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson warms up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Chris Johnson has been a fast riser, and he's someone the Seahawks have shown some interest in. They scheduled a pre-draft visit with Johnson, but according to Tony Pauline, Johnson never made the trip. That doesn't mean they aren't interested, however, and a meeting could still take place. It also doesn't mean Seattle wouldn't select Johnson without a meeting, since they haven't always had pre-draft meetings with their top selections.

That said, Johnson would be an ideal fit in Mike Macdonald's defense. He's a cover corner who mirrors opponents and wins with technique and aggression. One of the draft's fastest risers, Johnson would be an immediate starter in Seattle.

Round 2, Pick 64: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. runs the ball in an NCAA college football game against Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With their second selection in this mock, the Seahawks bring in Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. Washington had a long road to this point, playing for Buffalo and New Mexico State before finally breaking out with 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns for the Razorbacks in 2025.

Washington boasts an impressive frame at 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds, but still can break away from defenders with his speed in the open field. He's capable of carrying the load if Zach Charbonnet isn't 100 percent to start the season, but can be an ideal RB2 as well.

Round 3, Pick 96: Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jalen Farmer blocks Mississippi Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With the third pick in this mock draft, the Seahawks add some competition for the right guard position. Anthony Bradford struggled in this role last season and a replacement hasn't been found yet. Seattle addressed other needs with their first two picks, but still finds a potential upgrade in Farmer.

Known for his prowess in the run game, Farmer can be a mauler to help the Seahawks control the flow of the game with the run. He needs to develop more in pass protection, but even now, he could help Sam Darnold feel slightly more comfortable in the pocket.

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