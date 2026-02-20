Why the Seahawks Might Use the NFL Draft to Upgrade Offensive Line

The Seattle Seahawks don't have many areas of concern on their roster going into the offseason. Among the biggest priorities for the team is to re-sign some of their key free agents on both sides of the ball, including running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, and safety Coby Bryant.

Among the position units that could see some upgrades is the offensive line. Two positions that need to be addressed specifically on the offensive line are the center and the right guard. The Seahawks could use immediate upgrades at right guard, but it might be better for the team to find a new starter through the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks have shown a good track record of drafting

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw a pass as guards Grey Zabel (76) and Josh Jones (74) block against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Seahawks became the fourth team in the league since 1993 to win a Super Bowl with players they drafted or brought in as undrafted free agents. Left tackle Charles Cross was drafted in the first round (ninth overall pick) and right tackle Abraham Lucas was drafted in the third round (72nd overall pick) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Right guard Anthony Bradford was drafted in the fourth round (108th overall pick) in the 2023 NFL Draft. Center Jalen Sundell went undrafted and signed with the Seahawks in 2024. Finally, the Seahawks drafted left guard Grey Zabel in the first round (18th overall pick) in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Once again, general manager John Schneider has proven to draft well, thanks to his judgment and the reliability of his player evaluation and that of his scouts. The Seahawks have more players that they’ve developed into stars than average role players or busts.

Some free agent options aren’t as great as we thought

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While Bradford is the most likely player to be a backup, the free agent market might not be as great as anticipated. Bradford had a pressure rating of 5% during the season, which is 22nd in the league. Some players will be sought after as free agents, including three-time Pro-Bowler Wyatt Teller, who was recently released.

He will look for a fresh starter with a new team with a potentially luxurious deal. The problem with Teller is that while he was a better run-blocker than Bradford, he didn't do much better in pass-protection. Wyatt was 21st among right guards, one level better than Bradford, at 4.92%. It would make more sense to keep Bradford for a good price than Wyatt, who is barely an upgrade, especially during the postseason.

Some free agents might be too expensive

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms-up with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

There are going to be some free agents that will be big-time targets this offseason. Among the players that could be targets for the Seahawks based on position need and the $62 million salary cap space available is three-time Pro-Bowler and Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum.

He had one of his least efficient seasons with the Ravens and was still a Pro-Bowl player. He is set to enter free agency seeking an average of $17 million to $20 million for his new contract. Even if the Seahawks have the current salary cap to pay for Linderbaum and then have Sundell move to right guard, the Seahawks have to re-sign some stars and then give contract extensions to other stars like wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

