ESPN Analyst Projects Market for Seattle Seahawks Star Rashid Shaheed

The Seattle Seahawks are headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in just over a decade. The opponent was the New England Patriots and the result was a 28-24 setback in Super Bowl XLIX. That afternoon, almost-certain victory for Pete Carroll’s club disappeared via the arm of Russell Wilson and into the hands of Pats’ cornerback Malcolm Butler.

Now the franchises will square off in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara on February 8. One of the key factors during Seattle’s current nine-game winning streak has been the contributions of versatile speedster who has aided both Klint Kiubiak’s offense and Jay Harbaugh’s special teams.

In early November, Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider sent fifth- and sixth-round draft choices in 2026 to the Saints for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. He’s made a slew of big plays since he arrived in the Pacific Northwest.

““Shaheed’s had one of the weirder seasons,” explained ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, “of any wideout in recent memory since joining the Seahawks. He has done virtually nothing as a wide receiver, with just 188 receiving yards over 10 games in the Pacific Northwest. And yet, he has been wildly impactful doing everything else, as he has run for 91 yards on eight carries and produced three return touchdowns, including the opening score in last week’s blowout win over the 49ers.”

What a START to the Seahawks postseason.



95-yard kickoff return for the touchdown courtesy of Rashid Shaheed.



pic.twitter.com/RDH8QcSN2X — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) January 18, 2026

Shaheed was at it again in the NFC title game. On Seattle’s third play from scrimmage, Darnold found the speedster down the right sideline for 51 yards. It was the key play in the Seahawks’ first touchdown drive on the way to Sunday’s wild 31-27 victory over the Rams in the NFC title game. Shaheed’s contract expires in March and he can test free agency, and Barnwell offered this analysis.

“I would expect Shaheed to be looking at one-year deals,” added Barnwell, “with the hope of proving himself and earning a multiyear guarantee next offseason. The same arguments for (Indianapolis’ Alec) Pierce having more value in this version of the NFL offensive meta apply to Shaheed, which will keep his floor reasonably high. An elevated version of the (the Rams’ Tutu) Atwell and (Jacksonville’s Dyami) Brown contracts from last season would see Shaheed land something like $15 million in 2026, which seems about right.”

