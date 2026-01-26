Another Rashid Shaheed Fast Start Gets Seahawks Headed Toward Super Bowl LX
The Seattle Seahawks got off to perfect start in the NFC Championship Game Sunday night at Lumen Field, jumping to a 7-0 lead after an impressive first series in which all of their star offensive players produced a big play.
After forcing a three-and-out punt by the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks struck immediately. Quarterback Sam Darnold lofted a perfect pass down the right sideline to speedy receiver Rashid Shaheed. On third-and-five, Shaheed got behind Rams' cornerback Darious Williams and hauled in a 51-yard pass.
It was the second time in two playoff games that Shaheed jump-started the Seahawks. In last week's Divisional Round game he took the opening kickoff back 95 yards for a touchdown in the 41-6 romp over the San Francisco 49ers.
After Shaheed's catch, Darnold went to his most trusted receiver. A quick pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba netted another 16 yards and Seattle was in business first-and-goal.
From there, leading rusher Kenneth Walker took handoffs on three consecutive plays, finally outrunning Rams' linebacker Byron Young to the pylon on a 2-yard touchdown run that put Seattle up 7-0.
It is a nice start for the Seahawks, considering they fell behind the Rams by 14-3 in their Week 11 loss and 13-7 in the Week 16 overtime thriller victory at Lumen Field.
