Every Position Where Seahawks Could Still Add Help

The Seattle Seahawks may have solidified their initial 53-man roster, but they can still make some changes when it comes to what their team will look like.

The team did not claim any players off of the waiver wire, but they can still sign free agents to help boost the depth of the roster. Here's a look at the two primary positions the Seahawks can add some help ahead of the season:

Running Back

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks decided to keep just three running backs on the 53-man roster. Rookie Jadarian Price, George Holani, and Emanuel Wilson made the initial 53-man roster, but that doesn't mean they can't add a little bit more depth for the upcoming season.

Seattle should be getting Zach Charbonnet back in the middle of the season, but he is starting the 2026 season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, which will require him to miss at least the first four games of the year. With Charbonnet out, the Seahawks will rely heavily on Price, Holani and Wilson, but they could benefit from making another addition.

Jacardia Wright, an undrafted free agent in last year's draft, is expected to be on the practice squad. However, bringing in some veteran help could be worthwhile for the Seahawks. Someone like Trey Benson, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals, or Jaydon Blue, who played with the Dallas Cowboys last season, could fill in that role.

Safety

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to the running back position, the Seahawks decided to only carry three safeties on the initial 53-man roster. Ty Okada, Julian Love and Nick Emmanwori are on the 53-man roster, but the latter is recovering from ankle surgery and might miss the beginning of the season.

The team has Maxen Hook, AJ Finley and Rodney Thomas II on the practice squad, but they could benefit from adding another veteran, especially if Emmanwori isn't ready for the start of the year.

The Seahawks will likely continue to call up defensive backs from their practice squad until they have to make a move. Players on the practice squad are allowed to play in three games without being part of the 53-man roster. Once that limit is reached, they must either stay on the practice squad or be signed to a new deal.

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