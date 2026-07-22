Every Seahawks Player on the Roster Bubble: Who's In, Who's Out
In this story:
The Seattle Seahawks avoided losing many key pieces after a Super Bowl LX victory that concluded the 2025 season. That keeps the Seahawks' current 90-man roster fairly stacked heading into their 2026 training camp.
Seattle has about 10 fringe roster spots, meaning they will be filled by players whose jobs weren't considered completely safe heading into training camp. That means 43 are essentially considered roster locks, even before practices with the entire roster have begun.
After that, a handful of new and old players will likely be cut at the end of camp but will be priority practice squad signings. The third group is those who will be cut and not brought back.
Let's take a look at how those three groups could potentially shake for the Seahawks (no, the 43 safe players are not listed).
Fringe 10
- WR Jake Bobo
- WR Cody White
- OG Christian Haynes
- OG Beau Stephens
- OT Amari Kight
- C Olu Oluwatimi
- DL Mike Morris
- CB Nehemiah Pritchett
- CB Andre Fuller
- S Rodney Thomas II
There aren't many surprises here outside of maybe rookie fifth-round pick Beau Stephens and seventh-round pick Andre Fuller making the 53-man roster. These two have roster advantages going their way, competing in more shallow position groups.
Seattle's defense is stacked at the top end, and that's why more of the fringe players are on the offensive end, particularly on the offensive line. The Seahawks like to keep options in the trenches.
Priority Practice Squad Re-Signings
- OT Bobby Hart
- OG Bryce Cabeldue
- C Federico Maranges
- OG Mason Richman
- TE Nick Kallerup
- QB Jalen Milroe
- WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
- RB Jacardia Wright
- DL Deven Eastern
- EDGE Jared Ivey
- EDGE Connor O'Toole
- EDGE Jamie Sheriff
- LB Chazz Surratt
- S AJ Finley
- CB Michael Dansby
- CB Noah Igbinoghene
- S D'Anthony Bell
Milroe showing up here obviously means he's not on the 53-man roster. That seems likely considering he wasn't as big a factor as a rookie as expected, and he was mostly an emergency third quarterback in 2025.
Most of the other players here shouldn't be a surprise, as they're developmental players who could see action throughout the season if they're called up on game days.
Left out
- WR Irv Charles
- WR Montorie Foster Jr.
- WR Ricky White III
- WR Rashad Rochelle
- OT Logan Brown
- TE Harrison Bryant
- TE Lance Mason
- RB Velus Jones Jr.
- DL J.R. Singleton
- DL Uso Seumalo
- DL Bubba Thomas
- EDGE Aidan Hubbard
- LB Chris Paul Jr
- LB Ja'Markis Weston
- EDGE Jalan Gaines
- CB Shemar Jean-Charles
- EDGE Marvin Jones Jr.
- S Maxen Hook
- CB Tyrone Broden
A few players who stuck around with the Seahawks last season land here. It doesn't mean they definitely won't get another opportunity with the team; it just means that they may not be at the top of the list for practice squad priority.
This list is largely comprised of rookie and early-career undrafted free agents and former late-round draft picks. They have the steepest hill to climb to make the Seahawks' roster, and they end up searching for a new franchise to call home in this case.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —
Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Connor J. Benintendi is a graduate of Western Washington University and began his sports journalism career working in local news, covering almost every sport imaginable at the high school and NCAA levels. He’s been covering the Seattle Seahawks since 2024 and began reporting on the WNBA’s Seattle Storm in 2025.Follow CJohnBenintendi