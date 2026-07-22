Every Seahawks Player on the Roster Bubble: Who's In, Who's Out

The Seattle Seahawks avoided losing many key pieces after a Super Bowl LX victory that concluded the 2025 season. That keeps the Seahawks' current 90-man roster fairly stacked heading into their 2026 training camp.

Seattle has about 10 fringe roster spots, meaning they will be filled by players whose jobs weren't considered completely safe heading into training camp. That means 43 are essentially considered roster locks, even before practices with the entire roster have begun.

After that, a handful of new and old players will likely be cut at the end of camp but will be priority practice squad signings. The third group is those who will be cut and not brought back.

Let's take a look at how those three groups could potentially shake for the Seahawks (no, the 43 safe players are not listed).

Fringe 10

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi (51) blocks San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu (91) in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

WR Jake Bobo

WR Cody White

OG Christian Haynes

OG Beau Stephens

OT Amari Kight

C Olu Oluwatimi

DL Mike Morris

CB Nehemiah Pritchett

CB Andre Fuller

S Rodney Thomas II

There aren't many surprises here outside of maybe rookie fifth-round pick Beau Stephens and seventh-round pick Andre Fuller making the 53-man roster. These two have roster advantages going their way, competing in more shallow position groups.

Seattle's defense is stacked at the top end, and that's why more of the fringe players are on the offensive end, particularly on the offensive line. The Seahawks like to keep options in the trenches.

Priority Practice Squad Re-Signings

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team defensive tackle Deven Eastern (91) of Minnesota works through a drill during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OT Bobby Hart

OG Bryce Cabeldue

C Federico Maranges

OG Mason Richman

TE Nick Kallerup

QB Jalen Milroe

WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

RB Jacardia Wright

DL Deven Eastern

EDGE Jared Ivey

EDGE Connor O'Toole

EDGE Jamie Sheriff

LB Chazz Surratt

S AJ Finley

CB Michael Dansby

CB Noah Igbinoghene

S D'Anthony Bell

Milroe showing up here obviously means he's not on the 53-man roster. That seems likely considering he wasn't as big a factor as a rookie as expected, and he was mostly an emergency third quarterback in 2025.

Most of the other players here shouldn't be a surprise, as they're developmental players who could see action throughout the season if they're called up on game days.

Left out

Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricky White III (86) walks across the field during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Irv Charles

WR Montorie Foster Jr.

WR Ricky White III

WR Rashad Rochelle

OT Logan Brown

TE Harrison Bryant

TE Lance Mason

RB Velus Jones Jr.

DL J.R. Singleton

DL Uso Seumalo

DL Bubba Thomas

EDGE Aidan Hubbard

LB Chris Paul Jr

LB Ja'Markis Weston

EDGE Jalan Gaines

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

EDGE Marvin Jones Jr.

S Maxen Hook

CB Tyrone Broden

A few players who stuck around with the Seahawks last season land here. It doesn't mean they definitely won't get another opportunity with the team; it just means that they may not be at the top of the list for practice squad priority.

This list is largely comprised of rookie and early-career undrafted free agents and former late-round draft picks. They have the steepest hill to climb to make the Seahawks' roster, and they end up searching for a new franchise to call home in this case.

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