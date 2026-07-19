Seahawks 90-Man Roster Entering Training Camp (And Who's on the Bubble)
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The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to start training camp in hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions.
Their 90-man roster is one of the best in the NFL, but it will have to get cut down to 53 by the end of training camp. Here's a look at every player participating in training camp this offseason:
Quarterback (3)
Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe
All three quarterbacks should remain on the roster as they did last season. There is potential for the Seahawks to trade either Locke or Milroe, depending on who wins the backup quarterback competition, but all signs indicate that all three will be on the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.
Fullback (2)
Robbie Ouzts, Brady Russell
Both Ouzts and Russell are strong on special teams, so both should be expected to make the final 53-man roster, barring injury.
Running Back (6)
Zach Charbonnet, George Holani, Kenny McIntosh, Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson, Jacardia Wright
The Seahawks should only expect to keep four out of these six at most. Charbonnet is dealing with a torn ACL and will likely start the season on the physically unable to perform list, making him not a part of the 53-man roster.
Wide Receiver (12)
Jake Bobo, Irvin Charles, Montorie Foster, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Tory Horton, Velus Jones Jr., Cooper Kupp, Rashad Rochelle, Rashid Shaheed, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cody White, Ricky White
Half of these players will likely be cut by the start of the season. The only true roster locks are JSN, Kupp, Shaheed and Horton.
Tight End (6)
Elijah Arroyo, AJ Barner, Harrison Bryant, Nick Kallerup, Lance Mason, Eric Saubert
The Seahawks will likely only carry three or four of these players. Bryant, Kallerup and Mason have some work to do during training camp.
Offensive Line (15)
Anthony Bradford, Logan Brown, Bryce Cabeldue, Charles Cross, Bobby Hart, Christian Haynes, Josh Jones, Amari Kight, Abraham Lucas, Federico Meranges, Olu Oluwatimi, Mason Richman, Beau Stephens, Jalen Sundell, Grey Zabel
The Seahawks are only expected to keep nine or ten of these players. The most intriguing part of the offensive line going into training camp is the starting right guard battle between Bradford and Stephens, a fifth-round pick out of Iowa.
Defensive Line (10)
Deven Eastern, Rylie Mills, Mike Morris, Byron Murphy II, Brandon Pili, Jarran Reed, J.R. Singleton, Uso Seumalo, Bubba Thomas, Leonard Williams
Like most position groups, only half of these players should make the 53-man roster. It will be headlined by Murphy and Williams, with the other spots up in the air.
Linebacker (17)
Dante Fowler, Jalan Gaines, Derick Hall, Aidan Hubbard, Jared Ivey, Ernest Jones IV, Marvin Jones Jr., Tyrice Knight, DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Patrick O'Connell, Connor O'Toole, Chris Paul Jr., Ja'Markis Weston
It's hard to keep 17 linebackers on the roster, but the Seahawks value special teams, making this a very competitive group.
Cornerback (9)
Tyrone Broden, Michael Dansby, Andre Fuller, Noah Igbinoghene, Shemar Jean-Charles, Josh Jobe, Julian Neal, Nehemiah Pritchett, Devon Witherspoon
The Seahawks probably will only keep five or six of these guys. Former first-round pick Igbinoghene is probably the one player that brings the most intrigue. He'll be competing alongside seventh-round picks in Dansby and Fuller to make the final cornerback spot on the roster.
Safety (8)
D'Anthony Bell, Bud Clark, Nick Emmanwori, A.J. Finley, Maxen Hook, Julian Love, Ty Okada, Rodney Thomas II
Clark, Emmanwori, Love and Okada are locks, while Bell, Finley, Hook and Thomas will fight for a spot on the team.
Specialists (3)
Michael Dickson, Jason Myers, Chris Stoll
The Seahawks didn't bring in any specialist competition for training camp this summer. Therefore, Dickson, Myers and Stoll can have a stress-free training camp as long as they keep doing what they did last year.
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Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covered the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.Follow JeremyBrener