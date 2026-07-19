Seahawks 90-Man Roster Entering Training Camp (And Who's on the Bubble)

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to start training camp in hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Their 90-man roster is one of the best in the NFL, but it will have to get cut down to 53 by the end of training camp. Here's a look at every player participating in training camp this offseason:

Quarterback (3)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe

All three quarterbacks should remain on the roster as they did last season. There is potential for the Seahawks to trade either Locke or Milroe, depending on who wins the backup quarterback competition, but all signs indicate that all three will be on the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.

Fullback (2)

Seattle Seahawks fullback Robbie Ouzts warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robbie Ouzts, Brady Russell

Both Ouzts and Russell are strong on special teams, so both should be expected to make the final 53-man roster, barring injury.

Running Back (6)

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Charbonnet, George Holani, Kenny McIntosh, Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson, Jacardia Wright

The Seahawks should only expect to keep four out of these six at most. Charbonnet is dealing with a torn ACL and will likely start the season on the physically unable to perform list, making him not a part of the 53-man roster.

Wide Receiver (12)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba speaks to the media after minicamp practice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Bobo, Irvin Charles, Montorie Foster, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Tory Horton, Velus Jones Jr., Cooper Kupp, Rashad Rochelle, Rashid Shaheed, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cody White, Ricky White

Half of these players will likely be cut by the start of the season. The only true roster locks are JSN, Kupp, Shaheed and Horton.

Tight End (6)

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elijah Arroyo, AJ Barner, Harrison Bryant, Nick Kallerup, Lance Mason, Eric Saubert

The Seahawks will likely only carry three or four of these players. Bryant, Kallerup and Mason have some work to do during training camp.

Offensive Line (15)

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Bradford, Logan Brown, Bryce Cabeldue, Charles Cross, Bobby Hart, Christian Haynes, Josh Jones, Amari Kight, Abraham Lucas, Federico Meranges, Olu Oluwatimi, Mason Richman, Beau Stephens, Jalen Sundell, Grey Zabel

The Seahawks are only expected to keep nine or ten of these players. The most intriguing part of the offensive line going into training camp is the starting right guard battle between Bradford and Stephens, a fifth-round pick out of Iowa.

Defensive Line (10)

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deven Eastern, Rylie Mills, Mike Morris, Byron Murphy II, Brandon Pili, Jarran Reed, J.R. Singleton, Uso Seumalo, Bubba Thomas, Leonard Williams

Like most position groups, only half of these players should make the 53-man roster. It will be headlined by Murphy and Williams, with the other spots up in the air.

Linebacker (17)

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dante Fowler, Jalan Gaines, Derick Hall, Aidan Hubbard, Jared Ivey, Ernest Jones IV, Marvin Jones Jr., Tyrice Knight, DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Patrick O'Connell, Connor O'Toole, Chris Paul Jr., Ja'Markis Weston

It's hard to keep 17 linebackers on the roster, but the Seahawks value special teams, making this a very competitive group.

Cornerback (9)

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyrone Broden, Michael Dansby, Andre Fuller, Noah Igbinoghene, Shemar Jean-Charles, Josh Jobe, Julian Neal, Nehemiah Pritchett, Devon Witherspoon

The Seahawks probably will only keep five or six of these guys. Former first-round pick Igbinoghene is probably the one player that brings the most intrigue. He'll be competing alongside seventh-round picks in Dansby and Fuller to make the final cornerback spot on the roster.

Safety (8)

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori speaks to the media after minicamp practice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

D'Anthony Bell, Bud Clark, Nick Emmanwori, A.J. Finley, Maxen Hook, Julian Love, Ty Okada, Rodney Thomas II

Clark, Emmanwori, Love and Okada are locks, while Bell, Finley, Hook and Thomas will fight for a spot on the team.

Specialists (3)

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers watches his field goal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Dickson, Jason Myers, Chris Stoll

The Seahawks didn't bring in any specialist competition for training camp this summer. Therefore, Dickson, Myers and Stoll can have a stress-free training camp as long as they keep doing what they did last year.

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