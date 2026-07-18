3 Rookie Questions to Ask for Seahawks Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks rookies are reporting to training camp and kicking off their first season in the league.

The Seahawks rookie class may not have been part of the team's Super Bowl run last season, but they will be expected to achieve at that high level in 2026. Here's a look at three things to watch from the rookie class going into training camp.

Will Jadarian Price Set Himself Apart?

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First-round pick Jadarian Price is going into the season with expectations that he emerges as the starter. It won't be easy during camp, as he has to split carries with George Holani. Ultimately, the goal should be for him to take most of the first-team reps.

The Seahawks should be patient with Price, but the goal is for him to be a potential three-down back in the league. He may not reach that potential in his first season, but the Seahawks do need to see some progress throughout training camp from him.

Can Beau Stephens Win the Starting RG Job?

Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens during the NFL Scouting Combine. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have some question marks surrounding their offensive line when it comes to Anthony Bradford.

Bradford is a free agent at the end of the 2026 season. Because of this, the team went out and selected Iowa guard Beau Stephens, who could compete for the starting job and take it away from Bradford.

Bradford is the favorite going into training camp, but Stephens could make him sweat it out for the starting job, especially if he comes out of the gates swinging.

Where Does Emmanuel Henderson Jr. Fit in Everything?

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. reacts during the second half against the Utah Utes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sixth-round pick Emmanuel Henderson Jr. is not a lock to make it onto the 53-man roster. The former Kansas Jayhawk receiver comes to the league in a very crowded wide receiver room that features Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed and Tory Horton. All of them are expected to be ahead of him on the depth chart right away.

Henderson is competing for one of the last spots in the receiver room alongside Jake Bobo, Irvin Charles, Montorie Foster, and Ricky White, among others. Henderson will have to prove himself on offense and special teams if he wants a shot at sticking around on the active roster to start the season.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter