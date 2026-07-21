3 Seahawks Veterans Who Could Lose Their Starting Jobs in Preseason

The title defense begins for the Seattle Seahawks later this week, as veterans are set to arrive for training camp on July 24. Rookies are already in town, getting adjusted to their new roles in the NFL, but practices won't start until the entire team is there.

Seattle has the talent to continue contending in the NFC West, and even with players such as Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, safety Coby Bryant, and EDGE Boye Mafe all leaving in free agency, there is still plenty of star power.

There will also be some interesting camp battles to keep an eye on. Here we take a look at three positions that could be up for grabs by identifying some veteran players who could lose their jobs during the preseason.

Anthony Bradford, G

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line showed improvement overall in 2025, but right guard Anthony Bradford still had his share of troubles. Bradford finished with a 50.6 grade according to PFF, placing him in the bottom tier of offensive guards. Seattle still has faith in Bradford and didn't do much to add competition. They didn't make any big additions, but they were able to land a potential draft steal in fifth-round pick Beau Stephens out of Iowa.

Stephens was exceptional throughout his collegiate career and could be the long-term answer. The only question is if he can steal the spot as early as this offseason. There's a strong chance that's exactly what happens once Stephens shows off his talent during the preseason.

Ty Okada, S

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After Coby Bryant left in free agency, Ty Okada moved up the depth chart. He enters training camp as the favorite to start opposite Julian Love, but Seattle brought in some competition in the second-round of the NFL draft by selecting TCU's Bud Clark.

Clark was a ball hawk during his time with the Horned Frogs, recording 15 interceptions over the past four seasons. It won't be easy to keep him off the field should he show similar instincts during the preseason.

The good news for Okada is that he's coming off a breakout season with Seattle, which could give him an edge. In the end, the real winner will be the Seahawks, who suddenly have a lot of depth at the position.

Uchenna Nwosu, EDGE

Seahawks EDGE Uchenna Nwosu celebrates after recovering a fumble and returning it for a touchdown against the Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Uchenna Nwosu had a strong campaign in 2025 with 35 tackles and seven sacks. With Boye Mafe leaving, there's plenty of room for Nwosu to once again be a big part of Seattle's defense. It won't be easy for him, however, after the Seahawks signed Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency and gave Derrick Hall an extension.

Fowler had just three sacks for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, but he was credited with 30 pressures and earned a 77.6 overall grade from PFF. Fowler is an ideal fit in Mike Macdonald's defense, which is why Seahawks On SI's Michael Hanich called his signing "perfect."

Throw in the commitment they made to Hall this offseason and Nwosu's position is in serious jeopardy.

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