Potential breakout game for Seahawks rookie wide receiver versus Commanders
After some extra rest from the bye last week, the Seattle Seahawks were hoping to be at their healthiest yet this season. The Seahawks’ final injury report showed that depth may be a concern in the wide receiver corps ahead of the Week 9 Sunday Night Football matchup on the road at the Washington Commanders.
Seattle is set to be without wide receivers Jake Bobo and Dareke Young, and veteran Cooper Rush is questionable. To address the depth, the Seahawks moved Coby White and Ricky White III from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
While the moves will enhance the depth of the Seahawks, both rookie wide receivers may not significantly impact the Seahawks’ offense or help generate explosive plays against the Commanders. One rookie wide receiver might have his biggest game yet in his young career, as offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak may call on Tory Horton to step up.
If there was an opportunity for Horton to have a breakout game for the Seahawks, it would be on primetime against the Commanders. While the Commanders feel confident in their ability to stop the run, they are one of the least efficient teams in defending against the passing game. Washington ranks 21st in the league in points allowed per game (24.8) and 26th in passing yards allowed per game (244).
The 22-year-old rookie in Horton is likely to see a lot of the Commanders' 29-year-old cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who has a coverage grade of 52.8 (88th best among cornerbacks in the league). There is also the possibility that the Commanders might have rookie cornerback Trey Amos cover Horton. Amos, however, has been one of the better coverage players for the Commanders and has the athletic ability and youth to cover Seahawks star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
In seven games played this season, Horton has caught nine receptions for 113 yards and three touchdowns. While he has played in Week 6 and Week 7 wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans, Horton didn’t record a catch. That may easily change against the Commanders.
He had one of his better performances in the Seahawks’ 38-35 Week 5 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the game where the Seahawks’ offense wasn’t so restricted against an efficient opposing defense.
JSN is one of the most impactful seasons by a wide receiver yet in the league. He has caught 50 receptions for 819 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season. The Commanders are going to do what they can defensively to limit JSN and keep him from torching the defense.
This can leave a great opportunity for Horton, the Seahawks' third round rookie, to have his most explosive game yet, as the coverage won't be so aggressive on him, it will be with JSN. Horton will be covered by their better defensive backs more, but Horton has had extra time to prepare for the Commanders thanks to the bye week in Week 8.
