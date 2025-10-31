All Seahawks

Trade proposal has Seahawks fleecing Titans again at NFL trade deadline

The Seattle Seahawks could look to a familiar trade partner to address their greatest need.

Jon Alfano

Tennessee Titans guard Kevin Zeitler (70) goes through drills during mandatory Titans Minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
Tennessee Titans guard Kevin Zeitler (70) goes through drills during mandatory Titans Minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, June 10, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL trade deadline is just days away, and after a strong start to the season, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves in a position to add.

The Seahawks are a very well-rounded team right now, with both the offense and the defense more than doing their part. However, they're not completely without weaknesses. The run game has been lackluster, which says something about both the running backs and the offensive line, and the secondary has struggled amidst a litany of injuries.

With a strong overall roster, Seahawks general manager John Schneider should be looking for potential upgrades where he can. In fact, a familiar trade partner could have exactly what they're looking for.

While looking at an ideal trade for every NFL team, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon stated that the Seahawks should acquire former Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler for the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a Day 3 pick.

Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler
Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler (71) warms up before the game between Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Anthony Bradford is a problem at right guard for a contending Seattle team, but it shouldn't take much to convince the rebuilding Titans to give up the 35-year-old Zeitler in a walk year," Gagnon wrote. "Even at that age, he's playing great football and would represent a major upgrade for nothing more than a sixth-round pick. It's a no-brainer."

Of course, the Seahawks swung a big trade with the Titans last season, acquiring linebacker Ernest Jones IV in exchange for linebacker Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick. Jones has emerged as a centerpiece in Mike Macdonald's defense, while Baker lasted just half a season in Tennessee and signed with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Even though tight end Gunnar Helm - whom the Titans selected with the pick they received - looks like a solid player, this trade looks very lopsided in the Seahawks' favor.

At 35 years old, Zeitler is showing that he can still play at a high level. Pro Football Focus gives him an overall grade of 67.6 (22nd out of 82 qualified guards) a pass block grade of 65.6 (26th) and a run block grade of 66.8 (24th). He has allowed three sacks and nine total pressures, but the underlying numbers show that he's not the problem on an awful Tennessee offensive line.

If he can take that form with him to Seattle, Zeitler could be a boon for the Seahawks' surging offense and potentially a missing piece to a playoff run.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks get hopeful update on Jayden Daniels for Week 9 game

Idle Seahawks fall in NFL power rankings after their bye week

Seahawks insider names 3 trade targets to fix biggest problem

NFL exec shares strong statement on Seahawks QB Sam Darnold

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Jon is a lead writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI and contributes to other sites around the network as well. The Tampa native previously worked with sites such as ClutchPoints and GiveMeSport and earned his journalism degree at the University of Central Florida.

Home/Seahawks News