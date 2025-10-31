Proposed Seahawks CB-for-WR trade gives too much power to NFC rival
Another day, another Riq Woolen trade proposal. It's no surprise the former Pro Bowl cornerback has been the focus of this year's trade deadline, as he's due for a new contract and has performed below expectations the past few seasons.
Not all proposals are created equally, however. The Seahawks, who have been heavily injured on the back end of their defense so far this season, would need a decent return for Woolen to justify losing assets on a playoff-ready team. Otherwise, there's no point.
Sportsnaut writer Max Johnson proposed that the Seahawks trade Woolen for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks. Johnson deemed Woolen "expendable" with Devon Witherspoon likely returning in Week 9.
"A Dontayvion Wicks–Riq Woolen trade helps out both the Seahawks and Green Bay Packers," Johnson wrote. "Seattle picks up some much-needed depth at wide receiver, with Wicks landing a new opportunity in an offense that has a bit of a hole at its No. 3 receiver spot."
The notion that the Seahawks need a third wide receiver is strange, as the offense has had a unique complexion this season.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has the highest target share in the league this season (38.25%), but that's more a product of him having a nuclear start to the season than anything else. Cooper Kupp and rookie Tory Horton have been excellent complements in the passing game, even if they don't have huge numbers.
Wicks is entering the final year of his deal in 2026. Horton has a much higher ceiling, has nearly matched Wicks' numbers this year, and is under contract for three more seasons after this one.
Draft compensation is the only thing that makes sense for the Seahawks, or a position of actual need. Wide receiver only helps Seattle if they get an improvement to Kupp, not Horton.
Then, of course, there's the fact that the Seahawks would be trading Woolen in-conference and to a potential playoff rival. The Packers are leading the NFC with a 5-1-1 record, so a trade that is a "win" for Green Bay only hurts the Seahawks in the long run.
With a deal like this, the Seahawks are much better hanging on to Woolen and making a playoff push this season, regardless of whether they can keep him beyond 2025.
