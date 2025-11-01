Seattle Seahawks linked to 11-touchdown deep threat at NFL trade deadline
Going into the 2025 NFL trade deadline the Seattle Seahawks have three positions that could potentially use an upgrade going into the second half of the season.
With their secondary finally getting healthy, the only real weak point on defense is the weakside linebacker spot next to Ernest Jones, and that's pretty far from a massive, game-breaking kind of roster hole. Seattle can probably get away with keeping Tyrice Knight and Drake Thomas rotating at that spot and still make a deep playoff run.
Offensively, the big spot to watch is right guard, where Anthony Bradford is arguably the worst starter in the league at his position, especially in pass protection. If the Seahawks do make a move before Tuesday's trade deadline it'll likely be an attempt to upgrade this spot with a proven veteran.
The other possibility on this side of the ball is at wide receiver, where the Seahawks have the most top-heavy dynamic going in football. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is dominating the league this season, but he also has the highest target share. Seattle could use a legitimate WR2 to help take some of the load off of his shoulders before defenses get wise and start bracketing JSN on every route he runs.
One name to watch is Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who's been linked to the Seahawks as a potential trade candidate by Bjorn Bergstrom at Pro Football Network.
PFN on Seahawks-Brian Thomas Jr.
"Smith-Njigba is in just his third season, Thomas in his second. With Sam Darnold, who throws a beautiful deep ball, at quarterback, the Seahawks would benefit greatly from the addition of Thomas, who would open up Smith-Njigba even more than he already is."
Thomas is a talented receiver and a legitimate deep threat, which is what the Seahawks need more of in their offense - especially since they've had trouble running the ball.
That being said, Thomas is probably not the answer to this particular problem. Thomas did post 10 touchdowns in his rookie season and looked to have a lot of potential. However, he's regressed badly in his second year - totaling just 27 catches, 365 yards and one touchdown in seven games.
The biggest issue for Thomas is drops - and he's got it about as bad as any receiver in the NFL right now. He already has nine drops this season to go with seven as a rookie - which is far too many for a receiver who's getting the kind of attention Thomas is. His catch rate in 2025 is a putrid 49.1%, and it seems to be getting worse as the season goes on.
There's something to be said for a change of scenery and maybe Thomas would perform better on a another team. However, the Seahawks should look elsewhere if they are going to try to trade to fill this particular need.
