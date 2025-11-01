Sam Darnold's deep ball matching Russell Wilson at his very best with Seahawks
Sam Darnold's mostly spotless start to the 2025 season is getting the national attention it deserves, as the 28-year-old veteran quarterback has been among the most efficient passers in the league.
Darnold has been particularly efficient and effective on downfield pass attempts, fueling the Seahawks' offense, particularly on throws to Jaxon Smith-Njigba (NFL-high 14 receptions of 20 or more yards).
The Seahawks previously had one of the league's best deep passers in Russell Wilson from 2012-21. According to ESPN research, Wilson had the most completions of 20 or more air yards through eight games (20) by any Seahawks quarterback in the last 20 seasons in 2017 and 2019.
Darnold is one short of that figure (19) through seven games, giving him the chance to be off to the best deep-ball start by any Seahawks quarterback in a long time.
One thing's certain: This is an offense that Seahawks fans aren't used to. Even when Wilson was slinging it in Seattle, the receiving production was fairly spread out. Smith-Njigba is dominating and currently on pace to set the NFL's single-season receiving record.
Darnold was clearly the best quarterback Klint Kubiak could've asked for to operate his offense in Seattle. He has the ability to manage the short passing game and has the accuracy to create big plays downfield. If the running game ever gets going, Seattle's offense could take off.
As the season progresses, it's looking more like the Seahawks got a bargain for Darnold (three years, $100.5 million). That deal allows them to continue building other areas of the roster, including getting their 2022 draft selections re-signed to new contracts.
The wiggle room there could set the Seahawks up for long-term success as they return to being a playoff contender.
