The Good and Bad With Trevon Diggs’ Contract With Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are taking initiatives to improve the cornerback group in several different ways. First, they took a chance on former first-round pick Terrion Arnold, who is making court appearances for his eight felony case.

While the Seahawks decided on Arnold’s process, they signed former two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs to a one-year deal. ESPN’s Brady Henderson shared the latest on Diggs’ one-year deal that puts some good, but tough pressure on him to exceed this upcoming 2026 NFL Season.

Diggs Put on a Prove It Deal

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks signed Diggs to a one-year, veteran minimum deal worth $1.215 million with no guarantees. This means he could be cut for essentially nothing if he doesn’t meet the Seahawks’ standards.

He is expected to practice this entire week and become a legitimate contender for the No. 3 cornerback spot. Diggs will compete on the field against veteran Noah Igbinoghene, third-year veteran Nehemiah Pritchett and rookie Julian Neal, who has missed almost all of training camp.

Diggs has mentioned that this is the healthiest offseason he has been in for several seasons. It was those tough injuries that derailed his career after a stellar 2022 season when he was last named to the Pro Bowl. The Seahawks want some portion of the player from the Cowboys to be playing as one of the top-three man-coverage corners.

The Better Performance, The Better The Rewards

Green Bay Packers Trevon Diggs (28) puts a hit on Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) during their game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Diggs is playing under a minimum prove-it deal, he is entitled to some incentives if he plays long enough and efficiently. He could earn $500,000 if he participates in 42% of the Seahawks’ snaps this season. That number rises to $750,000 if he plays 50% of the defensive snaps. Finally, that number becomes $1 million if he plays 60% of the snaps.

There are more incentives based on his performance. If he accounts for three interceptions, he would earn at least $500,000. If Diggs gets five interceptions, that number goes up to $750,000. Finally, if he gets seven interceptions, that number goes up to $1 million.

He accounted for a league-high 11 interceptions in his second-year in the league in 2021. The following season, he accounted for three interceptions. If he becomes a fraction of that same lockdown ballhawk he was previously for the Cowboys, he would redeem himself and earn some more money. The Seahawks would also benefit from a low-risk, high-reward with a determined and healthy former Pro-Bowler.

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