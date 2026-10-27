How Quenton Nelson Immediately Transforms Seahawks Offensive Line

The Seattle Seahawks made a pre-trade deadline splash by acquiring guard Quenton Nelson on Tuesday from the Indianapolis Colts, adding an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro to their offensive front.

It’s a massive deal, as the Seahawks haven’t had a former All-Pro offensive lineman since left tackle Duane Brown (2017-21). Brown was five years removed from his last All-Pro season when he joined the Seahawks, and Nelson, 30, last earned the honor in 2020. Seattle gave up only a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to land Nelson and bolster its offensive line. Nelson could be a game-changer for the Seahawks’ run game and pass protection.

How Nelson boosts Seahawks’ offense

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) blocks against Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (35) during the game at NRG Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The first order of business is where Nelson is going to play. He’s been a left guard his entire nine-year NFL career, and 2025 No. 18 overall pick Grey Zabel currently fills that spot.

There’s good news there, however. Zabel played right guard in college at North Dakota State, and it seems likely that he will be shifted there to allow Nelson to fill in at left guard. That means Anthony Bradford, who is currently starting at right guard, would be headed to the bench.

That is somewhat negative, as Bradford played extremely well in his return from injury against the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s a tone-setter for the offensive line, but his talent and upside don’t surpass Zabel or Nelson.

Zabel moving to center is also a possibility, allowing Nelson to slot at left guard and Bradford to stay at right guard. That would send Jalen Sundell to the bench, but that situation seems far more unlikely than the former.

We've agreed to a trade with the Colts for G Quenton Nelson, pending physical.



Read more » https://t.co/WP3pFRGkF1 pic.twitter.com/9Z0TU5H98n — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 27, 2026

Then there’s the major upside. The Seahawks’ run game had struggled this season before their win over the Chiefs in Week 7, and Nelson immediately improved that area of the offense. Quarterback Sam Darnold also got better protection, as one of Bradford’s drawbacks has been his subpar pass blocking.

With left tackle Charles Cross potentially sidelined for multiple weeks, this gives the Seahawks a better offensive line in the short and long term when Cross returns.

Seattle will have to pay Nelson at the end of the season, as he’s in the final year of his current contract. That’s the only major drawback of the deal if he doesn’t re-sign. If he does re-sign, the Seahawks should have high-level guard play for at least the next three to four years.

This is a transformative move by Seahawks general manager John Schneider, and one that significantly increases the offense’s chance to succeed in pursuit of a second-straight Super Bowl title.

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