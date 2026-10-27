The Seahawks Offensive Line Shows the Value of Anthony Bradford

I’m about to say something that might sound like a negative statement, maybe even an insult, but it’s really not. What I’m about to say applies to the Seattle Seahawks, but also to most teams in the NFL right now. There’s no definitive right way to go about how to construct an offensive line. So here it is: The Seahawks have built a finesse offensive line.

The Offensive Line Makeup

Again, this isn’t a bad thing. It just means the team has decided that’s what they wanted to have. Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Jalen Sundell, and (to a perhaps slightly-lesser extent) Abraham Lucas are players who excel in space and hitting blocks on smaller, more agile defenders. Ask them to blast their way through big bodies man-on-man, and it’s a little dicier.

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s the kind of offensive line you want to have with this sort of running scheme. Outside zone runs don’t work without offensive linemen that can reach those landmarks to clear the way. Sometimes, however, even a finesse team needs a hard-nosed run right through the middle of a defense, and there’s one man the Seahawks look to when that’s on the menu.

Anthony Bradford’s Role

I don’t know if Anthony Bradford is a ‘good’ player in the traditional sense. He commits a lot of penalties, allows a shockingly-high pressure rate for a right guard, and his whiffs frequently end up on lowlight reels across the NFL meme circuit. There is a reason why professional evaluators and sites like Pro Football Focus take such a dim view of his game.

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But he’s the only starter on this line with a real nasty edge to him. He’s the only one big and strong enough to routinely dominate reps against the big uglies in the middle. He can take control of a rep and clear out a big hole, while also possessing the athletic ability to not be completely lost when asked to play on the move. That has clear value.

The Chiefs Felt Bradford’s Presence

I couldn’t blame anyone for not being blown away by what the Seahawks did on the ground against the Kansas City Chiefs. 3.5 yards per carry on traditional runs to a back is typically not winning football. But consider that lead back Emanuel Wilson (who is the third string back on this team when health permits) was able to grind out 4.2 yards a crack.

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs with the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also consider how the Seahawks ran the ball for much of the night. There was a lot of jamming it up the middle into traffic, trying to grind out a few yards and not much more, just to keep the offense on schedule. When you run it like that, you need someone that can just clear your opponents out of the way. And Bradford is that. Something to keep in mind.

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