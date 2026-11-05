How Seahawks' Drew Lock Could Become a Full-Time Starter

It feels like Deja Vu as the Seattle Seahawks (4-4) prepare for the Arizona Cardinals (3-5) with Drew Lock as the starting quarterback. The Seahawks ruled starting quarterback Sam Darnold out with a quad injury. Head coach Mike Macdonald didn’t initially reveal that Darnold suffered any injury during the 34-17 Week 8 home loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

​The Seahawks are looking to get back on track after the loss to the Bears. The coaching staff trusts Lock to start Week 9 versus the Cardinals. There might be an opportunity for him to be the Seahawks’ most trusted quarterback for the rest of the season.

​What Makes Lock an Option for the Rest of the Season?

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) warms up prior to the first half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks haven’t seen consistency from Darnold this season. Between his turnovers, his early-season injury, facing the constant pressure from opposing defenses and the poor communication from offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, Darnold has struggled significantly. He needs a lot of things on the offense to go right. Darnold is 2-4 this season, not counting the Week 1 win over the New England Patriots, where he was injured in the first series.

​Lock, on the other hand, managed to help the Seahawks win in Week 1 and then led the team to a 31-7 road win over the Cardinals. Through two or three weeks into the season, Lock was among the league’s top leaders in quarterback rating. Lock had the third-best quarterback rating in Week 2 with 139.1. Lock completed 19-of-26 for 235 yards, three touchdowns and only one sack in the win over Arizona.

​Through seven quarters with the Seahawks’ offense, Lock has looked more comfortable and made better decisions. At this point of the season, he might have recovered from his elbow injury. Darnold, however, may have the quad injury and the broken rib for a portion of the season. This might be what affects him for the remainder of the season. The Seahawks are already in eighth place in the NFC standings and they’ll need the healthiest quarterback possible.

​Should the Seahawks Consider Lock in 2027?

Seattle Seahawks Drew Lock (2) scrambles out of the backfield against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

​This was the season for the Seahawks’ front office to decide if Darnold would be the franchise quarterback moving forward. After a difficult set of playing and adapting to the offensive changes, he isn’t making his case that he will return in 2027 as the starter. It doesn’t help that he is suffering another set of injuries this season.

​There is a real chance that Lock could get the first shot at starting quarterback for next season based on how well he plays. Lock has been the quarterback to adapt to the new changes the most; he still has a great feel for reading the field and he possesses solid arm strength. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith accounted for four touchdowns this season with Lock throwing him the ball.

Lock could play well against the Cardinals in Week 9 and at the Oakland Raiders in Week 10. If he does, he needs a chance to prepare as the starting quarterback during the bye week to prepare for the road game at the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. Lock is already a fan favorite, but if he turns the team around offensively and helps the team secure a Wild Card spot or shock the league by winning the NFC West Division, then he might have earned the role.

​The biggest question will be Darnold’s contract. He is set to earn $41.9 million in his final year next season. If he is cut or traded, the Seahawks would take a $19.2 million dead cap hit, but the front office would save $22.7 million. Those savings could be given to Lock for a new contract.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter