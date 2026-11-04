The Best, Worst and Likeliest Scenarios for Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 9

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for their Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.

While the Seahawks beat the Cardinals 31-7 in Week 2, anything can happen in a divisional game, especially when it comes to Arizona. The Cardinals stormed back from down 14 points in the fourth quarter in Week 8 to beat the Dallas Cowboys on the road. All three of Arizona's wins so far this season have come away from Glendale.

Here's a look at three possible scenarios for the game this weekend.

Best-Case Scenario: Seahawks Get Back to Business, Blow Out Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III pushes Seattle Seahawks guard Grey Zabel | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have won their last 10 meetings against the Cardinals, dating back to the rematch in the 2021 season. The Seahawks are coming off a loss, and they know they need to make a big effort to come back with vengeance.

Their spot in the playoffs is teetering, and they need to figure out how to fix their offense before the season gets away from them. A game like this against the Cardinals should be treated as a get-back game, and with the 12s in their corner, Seattle might be able to blow them out like they did in Week 2.

Worst-Case Scenario: Offensive Struggles Continue, Minshew Magic Stuns Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II is interviewed after the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have shown a bit of a regression over the past couple of weeks, and it could bite them this week with the Cardinals coming to town. They have a lot of momentum from their offensive rejuvenation in the fourth quarter, when they replaced Jacoby Brissett with Gardner Minshew, who has been named the starter for the game against the Seahawks.

If Arizona can find that same offensive rhythm throughout the game against Seattle while Sam Darnold continues to put up subpar performances, the Cardinals might be able to walk away from this one with a win, stunning the Seahawks.

Likeliest Scenario: Seahawks Get Convincing Win

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald leaves the field after being defeated by the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Cardinals were able to come back against the Cowboys, their poorest defense does not compare to what Seattle has in store. On top of that, the Seahawks are coming off one of their worst defensive performances of the season, giving up 34 points to the Chicago Bears.

The Seahawks' defense is going to play a lot more focused this week, and having them go up against a quarterback in his first start of the year is a recipe for a Seattle victory by multiple scores.

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