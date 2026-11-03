How the Seahawks' 2026 Season Gets Worse After Week 8 Loss

This 2026 NFL Season has been an incredibly rough setting for the Seattle Seahawks (4-4 as they've encountered the worst-case scenario with their offense through eight weeks. The Brian Fleury hire looks like a disaster, multiple offensive players have regressed, and the Seahawks look to be wasting away their Super Bowl window.

​The Seahawks suffered a disastrous 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 8 on Monday Night Football. It was the Seahawks’ worst loss since 2024 as the team was dominated through all three phases of the game.

​There are still ways for the Seahawks to get back into the playoff race, likely as a Wild Card team. Seattle, however, has a chance to turn it around, but there are also ways for the season to get worse. The question is, can things get worse in Seattle? The short answer: of course it can.

​The Offense Finds No Ways to Improve

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive line Montez Sweat (98) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle’s offense has been its Achilles’ Heel this season. Quarterback Sam Darnold looks flustered multiple times in games. There hasn’t been a pass-catcher to step up outside of star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The offensive line has regressed to a point that the front office traded for guard Quenton Nelson to add some stability this season, and hopefully, beyond.

​The biggest fault lies with Fleury, who has yet to get a rhythm with the offense and learn what works best for the offense. Seattle had veteran Zach Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price return on Monday, only for them to combine for 52 yards on 16 carries. Fleury mishandled the running game because he isn’t comfortable with the players, the tempo and the play-calling.

​Fleury will likely remain as the team’s offensive coordinator through the rest of the season. He has to admit that he has problems taking a bigger role with an offense and he isn’t capable of diagnosing and addressing the problems. If he still isn’t capable of utilizing the players as the season progresses, the Seahawks will continue to lose games.

The Seahawks Lose Winable Games and to Divisional Rivals

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams (99) and Ernest Jones (13) tackle Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

​Seattle has two winnable games coming up with the Seahawks hosting the Arizona Cardinals (3-5) in Week 9 and then going on the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (4-4). Seattle could see some progress with its offense coming off those two games before having its scheduled bye week in Week 11. The Seahawks can’t afford to believe their offense could be efficient after those two games.

​Seattle could have their 10-game winning streak snapped by the Cardinals and/or lose to the Raiders, led by head coach and former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. A loss to either of these teams would be absolutely embarrassing and severely hurt Seattle’s playoff odds.

​The Seahawks have three games against the NFC East and a road game against the Carolina Panthers left in their schedule. They also have one game against the San Francisco 49ers and two games versus the Los Angeles Rams, who look dysfunctional. There are several winnable games, but if the offense continues and the team’s frustrations continue to rub off on the defense, then the Seahawks could easily miss the playoffs and go under .500%.

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