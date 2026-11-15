How Seahawks Inactives Change Things vs. Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks are warming up for their Week 10 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, but a few players won't be out on the field for the team.

The Seahawks already ruled a few players out prior to the game due to the injury report, but a couple of other players have been scratched as well. Here's a look at the full list of inactives for the Seahawks and Raiders.

Seattle Seahawks Inactives

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive line Montez Sweat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Sam Darnold

RB Emanuel Wilson

CB Avery Smith

G Quenton Nelson

T Charles Cross

NT Deven Eastern

DT Leonard Williams

Darnold is on the sidelines for the second straight week dealing with quad and rib injuries, which will thrust Drew Lock into the starting spot once again. Lock pulled out a win last week as the starter against the Arizona Cardinals, so the team hopes he can get another victory against the Raiders.

Two starting offensive linemen are out in Quenton Nelson and Charles Cross. This means Josh Jones and Anthony Bradford will take their spots in the starting lineup. It's a big loss for the Seahawks, but the team likes their depth in the trenches, and it is the best the team can do going into the game.

Another big loss for the team comes with Leonard Williams being on the sidelines. This is his second consecutive game on the sidelines as he deals with a shoulder injury that held him out of practice all week long.

Rookies Avery Smith and Deven Eastern are healthy scratches, along with running back Emanuel Wilson, who has seen his role diminish with the returns of Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet.

Las Vegas Raiders Inactives

Bryce Cabeldue walks off the field after defeating the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Dont'e Thornton Jr.

WR Malik Benson

S Tristin McCollum

S Dalton Johnson

G Bryce Cabeldue

DT Thomas Booker IV

The most notable name on the inactive list for the Raiders is offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue, who was a sixth-round pick by the Seahawks last year and joined Las Vegas back in September after Seattle placed him on the waiver wire.

The kickoff between the Seahawks and Raiders is scheduled for 1:05 pm PT inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.

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