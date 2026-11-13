Seahawks Injury Update: GREAT News on Star Offensive Lineman

When looking at this injury report, the first thing that might stand out is how familiar it all is. Not a lot changed from yesterday, but one of the things that did change is very significant. So, keeping in mind that a Thursday report is much more impactful than a Wednesday one, let’s have a look and take the temperature of this roster’s health at the moment.

Seattle Seahawks Offensive Line Coming Together

The one big news update today concerns starting left tackle Charles Cross (ankle). After not practicing once since his injury against the Kansas City Chiefs a couple weeks ago, Cross was able to squeeze in a limited session today. I don’t think he plays on Sunday, but it’s indicative of a player who will be ready to go after the bye week. So that’s something to be happy about.

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross (67) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who rested yesterday, was a full go today. A.J. Barner (finger) was removed from the report entirely, which is a rare occurrence that indicates they believe he’s completely 100% healthy. Otherwise, all of this will look pretty similar to yesterday. In some cases, that can be a good thing, but for some of these players the lack of progress is bad.

Rashid Shaheed (knee) was a full participant once again, so expect him to suit up on Sunday. Jarran Reed was a DNP again, but the report lists it as being for personal reasons and not an injury. Anthony Bradford (knee), Derick Hall (back), Drew Lock (right elbow, oblique), Uchenna Nwosu (ankle), and Connor O’Toole (foot) remained limited.

Sam Darnold (ribs, quadricep), Quenton Nelson (knee), Brandon Pili (back), and Leonard Williams (stinger) remain DNPs, so plan to watch a game without those four participating on Sunday. Darnold and Nelson in particular have been basically declared out this week, and there’s great incentive to wait on returns with the bye week looming.

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams (99) celebrats after a stop during the first quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas Raiders Holding Steady And Healthy

The Raiders had a report that was also very similar to yesterday. The only change was concerning the status of Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder, back), who went from limited to full, indicating he’s ready to roll. Thomas Booker (ankle) and Trey Zuhn (concussion) remained in limited status, and Ian Thomas (ankle) is still practicing in full.

Injuries will likely not play any real factor on the Raiders side of the fence this weekend, as I suspect all of these players will be available. They’re also very light on long-term wounds.

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