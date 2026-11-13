Seahawks Injury Report Reveals Situation With Nwosu, Cross, and More

Time for the third and final injury report of the week, and for those of you who don’t like ambiguity, I have good news. The Seattle Seahawks do not have a single player with a game status of Questionable or Doubtful. So we know exactly what the team has for this one. Let’s take a look, running through the significant amount of good news first.

Seahawks Have Four Out, Everyone Else In

A.J. Barner (finger) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba weren’t listed on the report today at all, so we’re good there. Anthony Bradford (knee), Uchenna Nwosu (ankle), Connor O’Toole (foot), and Pat O’Connell (toe) made the climb from limited to full, and are in. Brandon Pili (back) and Jarran Reed (personal) went from DNP to full and similarly have no game status.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Lock (right elbow, oblique) was limited, as he manages his injury, but will play. Rashid Shaheed (knee) held out at full all week and is good to go. Interestingly enough, Derick Hall (back) missed practice entirely, but still has no game status. Probably just rest, but it could also be something that limits him on Sunday without taking him off the field entirely.

The four players who are out are big ones, although their lack of availability this week is no surprise. Charles Cross (ankle) posted a DNP and is out. Being out is not surprising, missing practice after a limited one yesterday is a bit more notable. Could be rest, could be part of the process, could be a setback, but Mike thinks Cross will be back in week 12.

He was similarly positive about the return of Sam Darnold (ribs, quadricep) after the bye, although he’s of course out this week. Quenton Nelson (knee) is recovering from his procedure and is out too. Leonard Williams (stinger) was the one longshot we had some hope for, but he is out, and per Macdonald his return is a little fuzzier than the others.

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams (99) celebrats after a stop during the first quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders Remain Almost Entirely Clean

The Las Vegas Raiders have enjoyed a lot of good health this year, although they remain a very limited team in what they can do. Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder, back), Trey Zuhn (concussion), and Ian Thomas (ankle) all got full practices in and have no status. Thomas Booker (ankle) also had full participation, but is questionable. I expect him to play.

One wrinkle is the new inclusion of Dont’e Thornton (back), who has apparently gotten hurt in practice and is now questionable after missing Friday entirely. Not a major player in that Raiders offense, but still a piece of it. His odds I’m less rosy on, but I imagine we’re seeing a fairly simplified offense this weekend with Mendoza playing quarterback anyway.

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