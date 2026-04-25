Instant Grade: Seahawks Trade Back, Add Arkansas CB Julian Neal

The Seattle Seahawks are continuing to build depth in the secondary by drafting Arkansas cornerback Julian Neal with the No. 99 overall pick.

The move comes after the team selected TCU safety Bud Clark at the end of the second round, giving the Seahawks two defensive backs to add to the "Dark Side."

Why the Seahawks Targeted Julian Neal

Arkansas defensive back Julian Neal during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Neal is a prototypical cornerback in the John Schneider era as he is long, athletic, and physical. Standing over 6-1 with nearly 33-inch arms, he fits the physical profile of a boundary defender who can disrupt catch points in Macdonald’s hybrid schemes.

While Neal doesn't have elite long speed with a 4.49 40-yard dash, his explosive testing at the Combine was top-tier:

Broad Jump: 11’2” (1st among CBs)

Vertical Jump: 40 inches (6th among CBs)

Bench Press: 16 reps (3rd among CBs)

This lower-body explosion translates to a player who can close gaps quickly in zone coverage, though he remains most effective in press-man where he can use his length to smother wide receivers at the line of scrimmage.

Neal's Versatility

Most early analysis will focus on Neal as a pure boundary replacement for Woolen, but the benefit is how his physicality impacts Seattle's run defense. Unlike many developmental corners, Neal is a plus tackler who isn't afraid to stick his nose in the run game, which is a mandatory trait for Macdonald’s secondary.

At Arkansas, Neal was noted for his coachability and discipline, drawing only four penalties in nearly 400 coverage snaps in 2025. Adding a high-floor processor with elite physical tools at pick 99 is a savvy move for the Seahawks going into the 2026 season.

The Bottom Line

This pairing reflects a solid marriage of value and need. Neal may lack the twitch of a Round 1 corner, and his fluidity in transitions remains a work in progress, but his combination of SEC experience and elite length makes him a Day 1 contributor on special teams with high-end starter potential by the end of his second season.

On top of the decision to take Neal, the Seahawks also acquired an additional sixth-round pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade, giving them a chance to add another rookie on Day 3.

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