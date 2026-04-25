Instant Grade: Seahawks Go Safe With TCU DB Bud Clark

The Seattle Seahawks are continuing to build their roster for the NFL Draft, taking TCU defensive back Bud Clark with the No. 64 overall pick to close out the second round.

Clark played six collegiate seasons, giving him a ton of experience that will give him a chance to compete for snaps right away in the Seahawks secondary, which lost both Riq Woolen to the Philadelphia Eagles and Coby Bryant to the Chicago Bears earlier in the offseason.

The Fit: Experience Meets Need

TCU defensive back Bud Clark during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks closed out the second round by addressing a secondary that saw significant turnover this offseason. Following the losses the secondary took, Seattle entered the draft with a clear mandate. The team needed to find versatile, experienced defensive backs who can compete for snaps immediately.

Clark fits the Seahawks defensive DNA in terms of production and intelligence. Coming out of TCU, Clark isn't a project. He is a refined, high-IQ defender who understands leverage and coverage rotations. In Mike Macdonald’s complex defensive scheme, having a veteran presence like Clark is a massive plus.

Why This Move is More Than Depth

While some might view a second-round pick on a defensive back as a reach given other roster holes, the benefit here lies in the scheme versatility Clark provides. At TCU, Clark showed he could play both as a deep-half safety and down in the box, recording multiple interceptions and proving to be a reliable tackler in space.

By selecting Clark, the Seahawks aren't just replacing Woolen or Bryant, they are gaining a player that allows Macdonald to continue his creativity with his nickel packages. His experience suggests he will be ready to contribute on special teams from Day 1, providing a high floor for a pick at the end of the second round.

Pros and Cons

Clark's prospect profile reflects a balance between the player's readiness and the potential ceiling.

Clark is one of the most experienced defensive backs in this class. He has excellent ball skills and a high football IQ that will minimize the rookie learning curve.

Some scouts have questioned his top-end recovery speed and twitch compared to the elite athletes typically found at the top of the second round. Passing on high-upside edge rushers or offensive line depth to take a safe defensive back carries some opportunity cost.

Final Verdict

The Seahawks played it smart here, opting for a high-floor player who can stabilize a depleted unit. While it may not be the flashiest pick of the night, Clark provides the maturity and versatility necessary to keep the Seattle secondary competitive in a division full of explosive passing attacks.