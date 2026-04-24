Seahawks Last-Minute Day 2 Mock Draft Features Trade, Steals

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, where they will have the No. 64 and 96 overall picks.

The Seahawks could make some trades back, especially after last night's swing and miss when trying to move out of the first round. The team selected Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, nixing the need to fill the position on Day 2. Now, the Seahawks can focus on other needs like cornerback, pass rush and offensive line.

Here's a look at a mock draft of what the Seahawks can expect to do on Day 2:

Round 2, No. 64 Overall: Arizona CB Treydan Stukes

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stukes is more than just a developmental piece. He’s got a ton of collegiate experience and can fit in multiple spots in Seattle's complex secondary. While many draft boards label him strictly as a nickel, his 33-inch arms and elite recovery speed allow him to play big on the boundary against physical wideouts.

Unlike traditional slot corners who struggle in run support, Stukes finished his senior year with a top-five tackling grade in the Big 12, making him a Day 1 asset for a Seattle defense that prioritizes secondary versatility and sure-tackling in space. He's an absolute ball hawk that could fit immediately in Seattle.

He has flown up draft boards as of late, so I was a bit surprised to see him still on the board when using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator. Needless to say, if he's available at No. 64, the Seahawks should send in the ticket quickly for Stukes.

Round 3, No. 96 Overall: Traded to Jacksonville Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushes for yards during the fourth quarter. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trade: Seahawks send No. 96 to the Jaguars for No. 100, No. 245

This move is a calculated gamble on draft equity over immediate selection. By sliding back just four spots, the Seahawks effectively weaponized a mid-third-round pick to gain a valuable Day 3 flyer (No. 245).

This strategy targets the meat of the offensive line class, where the talent gap between No. 96 and No. 100 is marginal, but the addition of a seventh-round pick provides a low-risk opportunity to snag a special teams ace or a high-upside developmental tackle.

It's a classic value-added maneuver that addresses the roster's depth concerns without sacrificing the quality of the primary target.

Round 3, No. 100 Overall: Duke OL Brian Parker II

Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brian Parker II represents the toughness that the Duke program has become known for under recent coaching. He’s a technician whose pass-blocking efficiency stayed above 97 percent despite facing elite ACC edge rushers.

What sets Parker apart from other interior prospects is his timing. He possesses an innate ability to reset his hands and hips mid-block to neutralize bull rushes.

For a Seahawks front that has occasionally struggled with interior pocket integrity, Parker offers a high-floor solution who can feasibly compete for a starting guard spot against Anthony Bradford.

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