Updated Seahawks Safety Depth Chart After Selecting TCU's Bud Clark

After going offense in the first round with Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, the Seattle Seahawks bolstered Mike Macdonald's defense in the second round with TCU safety Bud Clark at No. 64 overall.

The Seahawks lost former starting safety Coby Bryant to the Chicago Bears in free agency, and a previously deep position group suddenly became a slight need. Clark helps bolster that depth and keep the franchise competitive on the back end of the defense.

Clark will have competition for the starting job and will most likely be a backup to begin his career. The Seahawks have former backup Ty Okada ready to step into a starting role, and it'll be a competition to watch during training camp.

Updated Seahawks safety depth chart

Starters: Julian Love, Ty Okada

Rotational/heavy DB package players: Bud Clark, Rodney Thomas II

Deep roster/cut candidates (in order): D'Anthony Bell, AJ Finley, Maxen Hook

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) celebrates after retrieving a fumble during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

For anyone wondering where Nick Emmanwori factors into this conversation, he became a big nickel and linebacker for the Seahawks in 2025 instead of a pure safety. The players listed here are those who would play specifically safety or be an extra defensive back in certain personnel groups.

Love and Okada are the likely starters, but Clark does present Day 1 starter potential. He will compete with Okada for the other starting safety spot, which gives the Seahawks more options to continue to be the NFL's best defense.

Part of the reason Seattle was so successful in 2025 was that the team did have those options with Bryant and Love as starters and Okada able to fill in at any time. Clark keeps that versatility in the secondary.

Clark had four years of consistent production at TCU, totaling 215 tackles, 20 pass deflections, one sack, one forced fumble, 15 interceptions and two defensive touchdowns in six total seasons with the Horned Frogs.

Whoever makes the roster between Bell, Finley and Hook will be the wild card. With Emmanwori as the big nickel, there's almost no chance the Seahawks keep more than five safeties on the initial squad. There's a chance none of them are on the 53, and instead go to the practice squad.

Macdonald and general manager John Schneider are sticking with the players who showed loyalty to their college programs. They're balancing the person with the player, and the Seahawks are getting players who put the team first. That's how a Super Bowl champion pushes toward running it back.

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