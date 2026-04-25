Seahawks Draft Likely New Replacement for Coby Bryant with Bud Clark

The Seattle Seahawks addressed their biggest position need in the first round of the 2026 NFL with the addition of Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price. General manager John Schneider felt it was important for the team to capitalize on its opportunity to draft key players at key positions. That is why the Seahawks decided to keep their second-round pick to get Bud Clark with the 64th overall pick.

Seahawks Likely Get Replacement for Coby Bryant

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU defensive back Bud Clark (DB33) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks knew they were likely to lose running back Kenneth Walker III in free agency, but they weren’t expecting to lose out on safety Coby Bryant. This was an unexpected and tough loss for the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense. He was a dynamic and physical safety for the Seahawks, which is why they made safety a much-needed position to address in the NFL Draft.

While Clark has had some concerns with injuries in the past and his thin frame, the Seahawks got another solid contributor in zone coverage and a reliable tackler. The Seahawks’ front office was able to find another dynamic and tough defensive playmaker that provide support in several traditional safety schemes and other needed spots like star or slot cornerback. This is one of the biggest reasons why the front office pulled the trigger on Clark.

Seahawks Set Up Key Questions in Safety Area

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) rushes the ball past Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

While the Seahawks lose Bryant to free agency, they were able to re-sign Ty Okada to a new one-year deal. There is a great chance that the front office will likely extend him during the season if he secures the starting strong safety position, opposite Julian Love. This pick of Clark might be a way for Bryant’s spot, or Clark could be a future full-time starter after Love becomes a free agent in the 2028 offseason.

With Clark being one of the most versatile defensive backs in the draft, he has the opportunity to provide depth and play everywhere in the secondary. Head coach Mike Macdonald could utilize Clark to play a flex safety, slot corner, or even boundary corner, if needed.

In the last four seasons at TCU as a full-time contributor, Clark accumulated 201 total tackles, 130 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 21 pass breakups, and 15 interceptions. The Seahawks can easily utilize a reliable zone-and-man coverage player throughout their defense. If he can remain injury-free and avoid overaggressive coverage to get flagged, Clark can be an instant contributor.

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