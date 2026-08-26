Seahawks Have 3 Players Worth Trading Instead of Cutting

The Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the NFL will have a lot of big decisions to make between now and the roster cut down deadline on Sunday at 3 p.m. PT.

The Seahawks will only be able to keep 53 players, which would leave at least 37 off the roster. Most of them will hit the waiver wire, but some might be traded to another team. Here's a look at three possible trade candidates for the Seahawks.

QB Jalen Milroe

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Milroe was building some momentum to possibly overtake Drew Lock as the team's backup quarterback earlier in training camp. His struggles in the first two preseason games, along with Locke's success, have firmly planted him at the back of the team's depth chart.

Milroe has three full seasons of team control on his contract, which makes him someone worth investing in for other teams, including the Seahawks. Seattle might want to unload Milroe for a chance to add a player in a different position group on the roster, but cutting him would likely result in him being claimed off waivers.

The Seahawks could shop Milroe around in case another team might be interested, just to see what they would get in return. The Seahawks can't expect more than a late pick in 2027 or 2028, but having an extra roster spot when they've dealt with so many injuries through training camp could be more valuable to Seattle than a third quarterback that is not trending in the right direction quickly enough.

C Olu Oluwatimi

Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Olu Oluwatimi is entering the final year of his contract as a 2023 fifth-round pick. He began his career with the Seahawks as a backup but got a taste of the starting lineup in the 2024 season. Unfortunately for him, the rise of Jalen Sundell, a 2024 undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, swapped his position with him in the depth chart.

Now Oluwatimi is entering the final year of his deal with 13 starts to his name in the league. A team in need of center help, like the Detroit Lions or Los Angeles Chargers, could benefit from a possible trade after they lost their centers to massive injuries that will keep them out for the season.

CB Noah Igbinoghene

Noah Igbinoghene runs off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final cornerback spot on the roster is up for grabs, and one player is going to likely come up short when they would otherwise make the team on other rosters around the league.

Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe, Julian Neal and Trevon Diggs likely have the first four spots on the depth chart, but there is still one spot up for grabs between Noah Igbinoghene and Nehemiah Pritchett. Igbinoghene signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks this offseason, while Pritchett is still under contract with the Seahawks until the end of 2027.

Therefore, Igbinoghene might make more sense for them to move on from, but they should look on the trade market to see if they can get a future draft pick for him.

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