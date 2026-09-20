Jadarian Price Injury Update: Latest News on Seahawks Rookie RB

Jadarian Price, the starting running back and top rookie for the Seattle Seahawks, provided the one bit of bad news the team has gotten today so far when he left the game during the fourth quarter. Per the team, he suffered a chest injury, and his return is questionable. Given that the team is up three scores in the fourth quarter, it’s highly unlikely he’s back.

An Unfortunate End To A Great Day

Price had 13 carries for 52 yards, as well as a catch for 8 yards. It was another effective day for the rookie, although he did fumble early in the game, his first in the NFL. Emanuel Wilson is filling in for Price in the fourth, having already done an excellent job spelling Price throughout the game with close to 80 yards from scrimmage.

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs with the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Seattle was running the clock down with a long, methodical drive in the fourth, Price could be seen running back to the sideline without his jersey. I would not assume that this is a guarantee that the injury is severe, given the outcome of the game was not particularly in doubt, but at the very least the injury is not trivial. We'll learn more about this throughout the week.

Future Impact

Obviously, this injury is more about what could happen in the future rather than today. The Seahawks are already without their starting quarterback in Sam Darnold, and other top running back Zach Charbonnet is not eligible to return until week 5. If this is something that causes Price to miss games, it puts the Seahawks in a difficult spot offensively. JSN can't do everything.

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (23) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emanuel Wilson and George Holani would be the fill-ins. Wilson has been great today, but his level of experience starting in this league is very limited. Holani was used sparringly today, although it's not clear if that's meaningful yet. Jacardia Wright and Velus Jones Jr are the practice squad backs they could call on, although Wright had a tough preseason and Jones is sort of a RB/WR hybrid.

There is a long list of free agents available at the position, including some notable names like Joe Mixon, Austin Ekeler, and Nick Chubb. I doubt the Seahawks would look there for help, but it can't be ruled out given how thin they would be if this is significant. Regardless, the team sits at 2-0 after a fairly dominant victory in Arizona, and the good news far outweighs the bad.

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