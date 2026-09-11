Why the Seattle Seahawks Are Taking It Slow With Jadarian Price

It was hard to ignore the clear difference between the two players on Wednesday night, especially when they were both getting similar opportunities. Simply put, Jadarian Price is significantly better than George Holani. With the ball in his hands, he’s faster, more powerful, more decisive, and has better vision. So, should Price be playing more?

Numbers Don’t Lie

Well, they do, but in this case they don’t. The numbers tell you that Jadarian Price, despite dealing with stacked boxes due to the Seattle Seahawks losing their quarterback, averaged over five yards a carry and caught two passes, while Holani was just barely over three and a half. PFF graded Price much better in every category, including pass protection.

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) runs during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And yet, Price and Holani split carries and touches almost evenly in the game. This caused some to wonder why Price wasn’t getting more action, and to suggest that he should be the workhorse back going forward. It’s certainly an understandable desire, but is it the right thing for the team to do? Hard for me to see it that way.

Not Without Merit

The margin for error for the Seahawks right now is smaller than typical. Without their quarterback, the ability for the team to come from behind or win a shootout is hampered. That means you need to get as much as possible from other parts of the team, so the downgrade at quarterback doesn’t cost you a game. So playing more of your best back makes some sense.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) reacts after defeating the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I do expect the Seahawks will lean more on their studs defensively going forward, like Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Derick Hall, rather than give them equal time with their backups. And to be clear, I do believe that Price’s share of the offense will increase somewhat, just because future games are less likely to have that specific flow.

Proceed With Caution

Ultimately, however, Jadarian Price is a rookie who didn’t play in the preseason and didn’t even start games in college. He, more than perhaps any first round running back who ever came before him, shouldn’t be a bellcow. Not now, and maybe not ever. There’s a right way to bring him along, and letting him get 20-25 snaps and 10-15 touches in his first games is it.

New England Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don’t forget the Ken Walker experience of last season. After three years of K9 not making it through all seventeen games, the team made a concerted effort to pace him and not overload him, even if it meant giving the ball to the less efficient and effective Zach Charbonnet. They were rewarded with a healthy and fresh K9 in the playoffs. Let’s learn from that.

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