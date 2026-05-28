Jared Ivey Has A Second Chance At Playing Time In 2026

As far as rookie seasons go in the NFL, Jared Ivey did quite well for himself. He signed with the Seahawks shortly after the draft and ultimately managed to stick around in some capacity for the entire year. Technically, he was part of the top defense in the NFL, partook in a fourteen win season, and became a Super Bowl Champion. Better than most manage.

The thing is, Ivey didn’t exactly do much in 2025. He played fifteen snaps on defense and ten snaps on special teams, most of which happened at the tail end of a blowout in week three against the New Orleans Saints. He was on the 53 man roster for the entire season, but was mostly a pregame inactive, with no real opportunities to show what he could do.

But 2026 is a new season, and there’s an opportunity for Ivey to show what he can do with a year of experience under his belt. The Seahawks lost Boye Mafe to the Bengals this offseason, and have only made one move to replace him in the signing of Dante Fowler Jr, so opportunities could easily arise for Ivey to impact the Seahawks.

How He Got Here

Mississippi Rebels defensive end Jared Ivey (15) pressures Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2). | Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ivey starred for the North Gwinnett Bulldogs in Georgia, amassing 20 sacks as a senior to earn a spot on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for the 2020 season. After minimal opportunities as a freshman that year, Ivey began to show what he could do in 2021, with 32 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and a sack and a half. After that, he transferred to Ole Miss to continue his growth.

Develop he did. Over three years as a Rebel, Ivey had 125 tackles, 26.5 going for a loss, and 16 sacks. 4 passes batted down, 3 forced fumbles, and 5 fumble recoveries completed completed the picture of a good, solid player that never quite ascended to the point where he was a truly coveted prospect for the professional level, at least not enough to get drafted.

What Does He Have?

Mississippi defensive lineman Jared Ivey (DL51) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The main thing that stands out about Jared Ivey is his size. Tipping the scales at 274 pounds during the pre-draft process, Ivey is larger than a typical EDGE rusher. That atypical build tends to be something that Mike Macdonald appreciates and prefers, so right off the bat Ivey seems like he has a chance to be a player of value and meaning to this squad.

He works through blocks well, launches hard into initial contact, moves quickly for a larger player, has workable arm length with punching skills to match, and can slide inside on occasion. On the other hand, his pass rush moves are choppy, gets pushed around against the run, and his movement isn’t exactly fluid, so there’s a mix of positive and negative traits.

What To Expect

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jared Ivey (51) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Taylor Elgersma (19). | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First, Ivey has to be deemed worthy of the 53 man roster. Given he managed it last season, and there hasn’t been a sudden infusion of depth at the position, he’s got a good shot at that. He’ll be holding off the likes of Aiden Hubbard, an intriguing UDFA, and Connor O’Toole. If he pulls that off and is the fifth edge, then it’s mostly a matter of injuries.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall, and Dante Fowler Jr are clearly the top four in some order, and there’s not much playing time left when you factor in snaps for players like Leonard Williams at edge. But, if someone gets dinged up, Ivey becomes a likely recipient of opportunities. Football is a violent sport, so it seems likely to happen at some point.

And after a rookie season spent watching the best defense in football go to work, Ivey might become a more important part of it this year. When his number gets called, hopefully he’s up for it.

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