Jarran Reed Injury Update: Seahawks Defensive Tackle Leaves in Second
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The Seattle Seahawks are getting dismantled one player at a time today. George Holani was minor enough to be barely noticed, Abraham Lucas hasn’t played well this season, but now, things are getting dire. Jarran Reed left the game with a toe injury, and as of this article hasn’t yet returned, with his return being labeled Doubtful by the team already.
The Ramifications
This injury is a disaster for the Seahawks, who are already without Leonard Williams and have not played the run especially well so far today. Byron Murphy will have to do all the heavy lifting on the interior now, and Rylie Mills now has to play a lot. Brandon Pili might be able to fill some gaps, but this is much too thin for the Seahawks defense to be itself.
Combined with the other injuries the Seahawks have right now, you have to wonder if it's just becoming too tall of a task to win against even a team as deeply flawed as the Raiders. With Mills on the field, the Raiders are going to pound the run and take away Seattle's opportunity to force Mendoza to make mistakes. And beyond this game, well, at least it's the bye week.
Next Up
Rylie Mills and Brandon Pili are the names to watch right now, as they're going to see a lot of action in this second half. Mills has been very poor so far this season, especially holding up against the run, so asking him to play in a competitive game is very risky. He's also been a relative no-show as a pass rusher, so there's no particular upside to Mills getting more reps right now.
Pili is a little more stout, able to hold his ground against the run, but he's most certainly nothing special as far as an NFL player goes. However, this team should have expected Jarran Reed to not make it through the entire 17 game season at his age, especially with him still taking quite a few snaps. Now they just have to get Leonard Williams back to be able to survive it.
Jarran Reed
Reed has been solid and effective this season, making big contributions to the NFL's top run defense. Obviously, his age shows up on occasion, but he remains an important part of this defense as well as a great leader in the locker room. His absence will be felt as they try to punch in a second half comeback win. Again, at least we have a bye week, so at least he has extra time to get back.
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Brendon Nelson has been a passionate Seattle Seahawks fan since 1996, and began covering the team and the NFL at large on YouTube in 2007. His work is focused on trending topics, data and analytics. Brendon graduated from the University of Washington-Tacoma in 2011 and lives in Lakewood, WA.Follow SeahawksBN