Jarran Reed Injury Update: Seahawks Defensive Tackle Leaves in Second

The Seattle Seahawks are getting dismantled one player at a time today. George Holani was minor enough to be barely noticed, Abraham Lucas hasn’t played well this season, but now, things are getting dire. Jarran Reed left the game with a toe injury, and as of this article hasn’t yet returned, with his return being labeled Doubtful by the team already.

The Ramifications

This injury is a disaster for the Seahawks, who are already without Leonard Williams and have not played the run especially well so far today. Byron Murphy will have to do all the heavy lifting on the interior now, and Rylie Mills now has to play a lot. Brandon Pili might be able to fill some gaps, but this is much too thin for the Seahawks defense to be itself.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Combined with the other injuries the Seahawks have right now, you have to wonder if it's just becoming too tall of a task to win against even a team as deeply flawed as the Raiders. With Mills on the field, the Raiders are going to pound the run and take away Seattle's opportunity to force Mendoza to make mistakes. And beyond this game, well, at least it's the bye week.

Next Up

Rylie Mills and Brandon Pili are the names to watch right now, as they're going to see a lot of action in this second half. Mills has been very poor so far this season, especially holding up against the run, so asking him to play in a competitive game is very risky. He's also been a relative no-show as a pass rusher, so there's no particular upside to Mills getting more reps right now.

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Rylie Mills (98) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pili is a little more stout, able to hold his ground against the run, but he's most certainly nothing special as far as an NFL player goes. However, this team should have expected Jarran Reed to not make it through the entire 17 game season at his age, especially with him still taking quite a few snaps. Now they just have to get Leonard Williams back to be able to survive it.

Jarran Reed

Reed has been solid and effective this season, making big contributions to the NFL's top run defense. Obviously, his age shows up on occasion, but he remains an important part of this defense as well as a great leader in the locker room. His absence will be felt as they try to punch in a second half comeback win. Again, at least we have a bye week, so at least he has extra time to get back.

Feb 4, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks nose tackle Jarran Reed (90) speaks to the media at the San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter