Rookie Deven Eastern Could Play for Seahawks in Week 9 vs Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks (4-4) are facing one of the worst injury situations in the league. The Seahawks head into the game with multiple starters and role players on both sides of the ball either injured and playing or out. Seattle’s Dark Side Defense has serious concerns with some injured stars.

​These injuries leave a significant hole for other less experienced and less established players to replace the starters. Their absences leave opportunities for less experienced players to show they belong on a 53-man roster. That is what rookie defensive tackle Deven Eastern is hoping to do in Week as the Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals (3-5).

Eastern Gets a Shot

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota defensive lineman Deven Eastern (DL10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Seattle’s biggest move on Saturday was moving Eastern from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. This comes as defensive tackles Leonard Williams and Brandon Pili are out with injuries. The Seahawks need size and depth behind Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed and Rylie Mills.

The Seahawks haven’t seen too much impact from their 2026 NFL Draft class. Running back Jadarian Price has been inconsistent and injured. Cornerback Julian Neal has played mostly on special teams and is currently on IR. Finally, the Seahawks split rookie guard Beau Stephens and Christian Haynes as first-team right guard while Anthony Bradford has been out. Eastern would be the fourth rookie selected by the Seahawks who would be active during a regular-season game.

​There is a great chance that he will not only play, but will be in for a handful of drives. This Seahawks defensive line consistently switches around players. Eastern has a chance to show he belongs on the 53-man roster or as a trusted backup after this season in place of Pili, who is in the final year of his deal with the Seahawks.

​Other Veterans Moved to Active Roster

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. (87) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (31) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks also elevated wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. and offensive tackle Bobby Hart from the practice squad roster. Foster played in two regular-season games with the Seahawks. He was demoted just a few weeks ago to the practice squad before being moved back to help special teams and to help as veteran Rashid Shaheed remains out with a knee injury.

Hart will be a backup tackle while the offensive line is dealing with more injuries. Eight-time Pro-Bowl guard Quenton Nelson is week-to-week after having to get surgery for a minor injury. He played only one game for the Seahawks before being out for some time. Nelson had only missed four games in his entire career with the Indianapolis Colts. Hart gets a second chance on the active roster after playing horribly during the preseason.

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