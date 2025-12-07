Jaxon Smith-Njigba earns comp to Antonio Brown, but some NFL experts disagree

Is it simply a matter of the eye test when it comes to comparing an all-time great and an emerging star?

Earlier this week, Ted Nguyen of The Athletic spoke glowingly regarding Seattle Seahawks’ wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. In 12 games this season, the former Ohio State Buckeye has already set a new franchise record for receiving yardage in a season.

“In a golden age of receiver play,’ explained Nguyen, “Smith-Njigba is standing head and shoulders above the rest. Despite playing in the most run-heavy offense in the league and for a team that has built big leads by the fourth quarter, Smith-Njigba leads the league in receiving yards (1,336).”

“His ability to win on “go” routes against press coverage stands out. His game reminds me of prime Antonio Brown.”

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) throws the stiff arm to Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now that’s quite the comparison, but here’s the old college, uh, NFL try. “Prime” Antonio Brown would be during his amazing six-year run with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013-18. He played in 92 of a possible 96 regular-season games. He caught at least 100 passes in each of those campaigns, and that impressive streak remains an NFL record. Brown was targeted 1,026 times and totaled 686 receptions for 9,145 yards and 67 touchdowns. He averaged 13.3 yards per grab and boasted a gawdy 66.9 catch percentage.

It's interesting to note that Smith-Njigba’s sample size is 46 contests, which is exactly half the many games as Brown’s six-year Pro Bowl run. What can be said is that the former Buckeye owns an impressive 71.8 catch percentage, a number that has increased each year he’s been in the league. His career totals read 341 targets, 245 receptions, 3,094 yards and 17 scores.

Nov 25, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensive back Tramaine Brock (22) attempts to tackle Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) in the first quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As far as any Smith-Njigba/Brown playing comparisons, Greg Cosell of NFL Films had this observation. “Body types are different. I don’t necessarily see them the same way other than both are exceptional separation generators.”

When it comes to the NFL’s current receiving yardage leader, Cosell offered this analysis. “His game is built on quickness although he has deceptive vertical speed. He is explosive in and out of breaks with outstanding balance and body control.

“He is very strong in his lower half,” added Cosell, “which allows for tremendous balance and burst. He is a separation generator which is one of the most critical traits for a wide receiver.”

All comparisons aside, you obviously see a lot of praise from both of these analysts and many others when it comes to Seattle’s third-year wide receiver.

