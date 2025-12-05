Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba earns comparison to 4-time NFL All-Pro

Ted Nguyen of The Athletic had some recent thoughts on the races for the league’s various individual awards. In regards to the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, he currently ranks Indianapolis Colts’ star Jonathan Taylor as the frontrunner (no pun intended). That would follow suit the previous two years with the selection of San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey in 2023, and Philadelphia Eagles’ standout Saquon Barkley a year ago.

His next two performers are wide receivers, which would make recent sense as well. Cooper Kupp captured the award with the Rams during the team’s Super Bowl LVI title team in 2021. A year later, it was Minnesota Vikings’ wideout Justin Jefferson in 2022. Hence his selections of Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Rams’ Puka Nacua at second and third, respectively. His analysis of the Seahawks’ wideout came with some extremely high praise and a comparison to one of the league’s best wideouts in recent years.

“In a golden age of receiver play,’ explained Nguyen, “Smith-Njigba is standing head and shoulders above the rest. Despite playing in the most run-heavy offense in the league and for a team that has built big leads by the fourth quarter, Smith-Njigba leads the league in receiving yards (1,336). He leads the league in yards per route run by a wide margin (4.17).” That yardage total in just 12 games is already a Seahawks’ single-season record.

“Some thought Smith-Njigba was a slot-only player coming out of college,” added Nguyen, “but he’s dispelled that notion, dominating from everywhere. His ability to win on “go” routes against press coverage stands out. His game reminds me of prime Antonio Brown.”

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) throws the stiff arm to Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That’s high praise indeed. Brown still owns the NFL record with six consecutive seasons of 100-plus receptions, achieving that feat with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013-18. His career numbers in 12 seasons with three different teams reads 928 catches for 1,2291 and 83 touchdowns.

It’s a little early to forecast what the former Ohio State standout’s entire career will look like, but that on-the-field comparison to a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team of the 2010s is eye-opening indeed.

