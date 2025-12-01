Jaxon Smith-Njigba made an incredible run the first 11 games this season. It's frankly beyond abnormal for any receiver to have so many highly-productive games in a row, with JSN passing 79 yards or more every single week going ino Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings put an end to the streak in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and you have to give their defense credit for doing so. Here's what JSN had to say about it after it was all over.

JSN on Vikings defense

Jaxon Smith-Njigba calls his #Seahawks defense the “best in the world.”



Credits Brian Flores’ cloud and zone schemes shading to him for Vikings limiting him to season lows of 2 catches, 4 targets, 28 yards @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/nMUS0CqZJd — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 1, 2025

The truth is it was bound to eventually happen - though several teams gave it their best shot bracketing JSN to no effect.

The danger is that the Vikings may have done things schematically that other teams will try to copy against Smith-Njigba in the future.

Naturally, they're not all going to do it as well, but that has been a looming threat in our mind the whole season - JSN is after all such a massive percentage of this team's offensive production that if he gets shut down they're officially in trouble.

Trouble may not matter to this team, though. Sometimes a defense is just crazy and dominant enough to lift the entire time all the way to a Super Bowl win. This unit is starting to look like they have what it takes.

