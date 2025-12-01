All Seahawks

Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba explains how he got shut down by the Vikings defense

Seattle's superstar wide receiver finally had his first quiet game of the 2025 season.
Tim Weaver|
Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field.
Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

In this story:

Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba made an incredible run the first 11 games this season. It's frankly beyond abnormal for any receiver to have so many highly-productive games in a row, with JSN passing 79 yards or more every single week going ino Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings put an end to the streak in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and you have to give their defense credit for doing so. Here's what JSN had to say about it after it was all over.

JSN on Vikings defense

The truth is it was bound to eventually happen - though several teams gave it their best shot bracketing JSN to no effect.

The danger is that the Vikings may have done things schematically that other teams will try to copy against Smith-Njigba in the future.

Naturally, they're not all going to do it as well, but that has been a looming threat in our mind the whole season - JSN is after all such a massive percentage of this team's offensive production that if he gets shut down they're officially in trouble.

Trouble may not matter to this team, though. Sometimes a defense is just crazy and dominant enough to lift the entire time all the way to a Super Bowl win. This unit is starting to look like they have what it takes.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks studs & duds from an ugly win over Minnesota Vikings

Why Seahawks should kick tires on the top-ranked 2026 free agent

NFL pundit points out the Seattle Seahawks’ biggest potential pitfall

Analyst highlights 3 biggest needs for Seahawks in 2026 NFL draft

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.