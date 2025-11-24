Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba predicted to earn major NFL honor

Week 12 was a big bounce-back week for the Seattle Seahawks as they needed a win in some measure to defeat the Tennessee Titans on the road. While they weren't perfect, the Seahawks started strong and held on to secure the 30-24 road win.

One player who has been nearly perfect this season is third-year star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Not only has he been the best player for the Seahawks this season, but he has been one of the best players in the entire league. JSN continues to be one of the most explosive players since the beginning of the season.

On Sunday, JSN stepped up his production in a big way. He caught eight receptions on ten targets for 167 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans’ defence. This is the first time this season that JSN caught two touchdowns in a game. It's the second time in his professional career that he has accounted for two touchdowns in a game.

This is the eighth game this season in which he has accounted for at least receiving yards. NFL.com says he is the third player in NFL history to account for 75 receiving yards in at least 11 consecutive games, joining Marvin Harrison Sr in 2002 (14) and now-Seahawks teammate Cooper Kupp in 2021 (13).

JSN has been on a historic run this season in the 11 games played for the Seahawks. In those 11 games, he has caught a league-high 80 receptions for a league-high 1,313 yards and seven touchdowns, fourth-most in the league.

JSN became a first-time Pro-Bowl selection last season, and he is well on his way to not earning a second Pro-Bowl invite, but also to becoming an All-Pro selection for the first time in his career.

He already became the Seahawks’ single-season leader in receiving yards in only 13 games played. JSN is on pace to account for 2,029 yards this season, which would break Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964 yards set in 2012 while he was with the Detroit Lions.

JSN has been one of the biggest performances in the entire season. The only times he hasn’t been able to account for 100 yards in a game this season were because either he made up for it with a clutch second-half performance or the Seahawks were dominating teams so much.

There are still six games in the season left for JSN to potentially set the record. It would be great if he could accomplish it in five games, which is the same number of games that Johnson needed to get his historic mark. All he has to do is continue to play like an elite, consistent receiver he has been all season.

